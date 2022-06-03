Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Northern Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Telos Lake, or 25 miles north of Mount Katahdin, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Baxter State Park around 430 PM EDT. Moosehorn Crossing around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Grand Lake Seboeis and Grand Lake Matagamon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO