ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Coastal Hancock, Interior Hancock, Southern Penobscot by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-03 04:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving,...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Penobscot, Piscataquis by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 16:26:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Penobscot; Piscataquis The National Weather Service in Caribou Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Piscataquis County in north central Maine Northern Penobscot County in east central Maine * Until 515 PM EDT. * At 426 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 11 miles northeast of Telos Lake, or 25 miles north of Mount Katahdin, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Baxter State Park around 430 PM EDT. Moosehorn Crossing around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Grand Lake Seboeis and Grand Lake Matagamon. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Franklin, Somerset by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 12:20:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Franklin; Somerset The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Somerset County in west central Maine Central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 1245 PM EDT. * At 1219 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Eustis, moving southeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Eustis, Wyman, Bigelow, Dead River, Coplin Plantation and Flagstaff. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Androscoggin, Franklin, Kennebec, Oxford by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-04 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-04 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Androscoggin; Franklin; Kennebec; Oxford The National Weather Service in Gray Maine has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Kennebec County in south central Maine East central Oxford County in western Maine North central Androscoggin County in southwestern Maine South central Franklin County in western Maine * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dixfield, or 7 miles south of Rumford, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Farmington, Rumford, Jay, Livermore Falls, Dixfield, Canton, Wilton, Livermore, Chesterville, Hartford, Fayette, Sumner, Peru, Woodstock and Milton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy