ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Beacons lit across the UK to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MQcZJ_0fz9YkaL00

Beacons were lit across the UK to commemorate the first day of celebrations for the Queen's platinum jubilee on Thursday (2 June).

The Queen led the the fanfare lighting of the beacon chain at Windsor Castle.

More then 3000 beacons across the UK and Commonwealth were lit.

The beacon centrepiece, the Trees of Trees sculpture designed by Thomas Heatherwick, stood at Buckingham Palace.

Prince William officially represented the Queen when the Buckingham Palace beacon was lit.

Click here to sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Duchess Camilla surprises in bold dress for the Platinum Jubilee finale

The Duchess of Cornwall has stepped out with Prince Charles to celebrate the final day of what has been the most wonderful weekend of Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Camilla wore a statement emerald green coat dress to enjoy a busy Sunday with her husband Prince Charles. For her accessories, the Duchess opted for nude court heels and a matching handbag which complemented her outfit beautifully. It was the perfect look for the very special Big Lunch event which was held at the Oval Cricket Ground in London.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Harry ‘the invisible man’ as nerves appear during royal return, expert suggests

The Duke of Sussex’s body language at St Paul’s Cathedral suggested he had agreed to be the “invisible man” at the Jubilee service, an expert has said.Harry kept a low profile at Friday’s thanksgiving service in central London, arriving holding hands with his wife, the Duchess of Sussex, ahead of his father and brother, the Prince of Wales and the Duke of Cambridge.Body language expert Judi James said the duke’s gestures and expressions indicated his anxiety levels were “quite high”.She told the PA news agency: “It was like he had agreed to be the invisible man there to some extent.”Ms...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince William
Person
Thomas Heatherwick
The Independent

Diana Ross closes Platinum Party urging crowd to thank the Queen for her service

Diana Ross has closed out the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert by urging the crowd of spectators to thank the Queen for her service.Introduced by comedian Lee Mack, the 78-year-old soul singer took to the stage dressed in a white and black tiered voluminous dress with silver jewellery.She delivered a selection of her hit songs, opening with Chain Reaction as an image of a disco ball was projected onto Buckingham Palace.The singer followed the performance by delivering a message for the Queen, saying: “Hello, from all the people here tonight, and millions watching around the world, we have...
WORLD
The Independent

Queen + Adam Lambert open Platinum Party with electric set of classic hits

Queen + Adam Lambert have delivered an electric opening to the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert with a selection of classic hit songs.The act was introduced in a novel way as the Queen and Paddington bear initiated the beat of Queen’s We Will Rock You by tapping on China teacups during a special opening film.American singer Lambert, 40, took to the stage dressed in a black and gold embellished coat to continue the beat alongside the Royal military band.The rock band’s guitarist Brian May made another memorable entrance on stage by being raised from beneath the stage while...
MUSIC
The Independent

Jubilee – live: Queen lights beacon at Windsor to mark 70 years on throne

The Queen has lit a beacon of light at Windsor castle to mark her platinum jubilee.The lighting of the Commonwealth Globe of Nations forms part of special dual ceremony with Her Majesty's grandson the Duke of Cambridge, who is respresenting the monarch at Buckingham Palace some 20 miles away.At the Queen's command, the Tree of Trees sculpture, London's centrepiece of the jubilee, will light up outside the palace.The ceremony on Thursday evening was part of a busy four days for the Queen. Earlier the palace announced the monarch will miss the jubilee service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beacons#Platinum Jubilee#Uk#British Royal Family#Commonwealth
The Independent

Queen’s ‘first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet at Windsor’

The Queen would have had her first chance to meet her great-granddaughter Lilibet on Thursday evening, according to a royal commentator.Platinum Jubilee celebrations commenced on Thursday, with Trooping the Colour and the lighting of beacons across the UK.Royals graced the balcony at Buckingham Palace and included the Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their children – with Prince Louis making quite an impression with his facial expressions.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a more low-profile appearance, with only a few photos, taken through a window at Horse Guards Parade during Trooping the Colour,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The best royal outfits from the Queen’s platinum jubilee weekend

After months of planning and anticipation, the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend is finally upon us.On Thursday, royal family members attended the monarch’s official birthday parade, Trooping the Colour, at Buckingham Palace.This included appearances from the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s children, who were seen riding in a carriage during the procession. They later joined their parents, the Queen and other royal family members of the Royal Family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace to watch a Royal Armed Forces flypast.Also on Thursday, the public caught a much-awaited glimpse of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are in the...
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving.Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.The high-profile event on Friday fell on the second day of the national commemorations marking the monarch’s milestone 70 year reign.The 96-year-old Queen was absent, watching on television from Windsor Castle instead, after she suffered “discomfort” following a busy first day of festivities...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sculpture
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Harry and Meghan will not attend jubilee concert at Buckingham Palace with senior royals

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not attend the BBC’s Platinum Party at the Palace concert on Saturday evening.The star-studded concert in honour of the Queen’s platinum jubilee will see the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in attendance.However, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have spent the day celebrating their daughter’s first birthday “privately” in Windsor.The couple’s daughter, Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor, turned a year old on Saturday. She is in London with her parents and her brother, Archie Harrison Moutnbatten Windsor, three, for the jubilee celebrations.A spokesperson for the Sussexes...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Independent

Queen Elizabeth appears on balcony at Platinum Jubilee Pageant finale

Queen Elizabeth made a surprise appearance at the end of the Platinum Jubilee Pageant after four days of celebrations in her honour.She walked out on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, along with senior members of the Royal family, to wave at the crowds after the royal standard, raised above the residence, anticipated her appearance on Sunday.She appeared in her iconic green dress and pearl necklace for almost three minutes, during which the attendees sang the national anthem.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Prince Louis steals the show again during platinum jubilee pageant

Prince Louis has stolen the show once again during Sunday’s platinum jubilee pageant.The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s youngest child already won over crowds on Thursday during the RAF flypast, and he was back at it with his reactions to the pageant.The four-year-old was spotted covering his mother, Kate Middleton’s, mouth on Sunday during the pageant, as well as sitting on his father, Prince William’s, and his grandfather, Prince Charles’, laps during the ceremony.At one point he even had a sweet interaction with Mike Tindall who appeared to tell the youngster that he was keeping his eyes on him.These...
WORLD
The Independent

Harry and Meghan ‘to celebrate Lilibet’s first birthday in Windsor privately as a family’

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will celebrate their daughter’s birthday “privately” in Windsor, according to reports.Saturday 4 June marks the first birthday of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten Windsor.The infant is in London with her parents, Harry and Meghan, and her brother, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, three, for the platinum jubilee celebrations.Usually, the birthdays of royal family members would be celebrated publicly, with new photographs or personal messages released on social media.However, there are no expected public celebrations for Lilibet’s birthday.According to royal commentator Omid Scobie, co-author of Harry and Meghan’s biography Finding Freedom, the couple have chosen to celebrate their...
U.K.
The Independent

Meet the side-hustlers thriving off the Queen’s platinum jubilee

Hannah Foster has always had a flair for musical theatre. As a full-time primary school teacher, she loves to choreograph dance routines and facilitate art and craft activities for kids at special events. However, with the Queen’s platinum jubilee on the horizon, the Middlesex-based teacher finally saw a chance to use her talents in other ways. With the opportunity in sight, Foster decided to sign up for online and mobile marketplace Airtasker with the goal of using her abilities to make some extra cash in the lead-up to the bank holiday weekend.There’s been a buzz in the air ahead of...
U.K.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Skip ‘Platinum Party’ Concert While George, Charlotte Attend Without Little Brother Louis

Skipping another affair? After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle publicly attended the Service of Thanksgiving as part of Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, the twosome were notably absent from her “Platinum Party” concert — though other royal family members were in attendance. Following a packed schedule of Jubilee activities, Buckingham Palace played host to a […]
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy