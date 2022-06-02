ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Are the Movies Liberal?

washingtonlatest.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNone of these stories can be said to reflect or advance the agenda of anything you might call the left. Mainstream American movies have, for decades, been in love with guns, suspicious of democracy, ambivalent about feminism, squeamish about divorce, allergic to abortion, all over the place on matters of sexuality...

washingtonlatest.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Atlantic

Why George Carlin Is (Still) the Voice of a Disillusioned America

I am not a patriot. I say that as a matter of fact—I am not proud or ashamed of it, but have simply come to accept that I don’t meet the definition. I do not defend America against detractors of our culture. I do not believe in American exceptionalism or the promise of the American dream. At times I have regretted my service in the Peace Corps and the arrogance of having once assumed that I had anything to offer another country at all.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Atlantic

What a Book Can Do for a Girl

Less than halfway through Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature Spirited Away, a 10-year-old girl gets her name back. She’s lost too many things since stumbling into a supernatural world—her parents, even briefly her physical body. The retrieval of her name, followed by a friend’s kind gift of a fresh meal, loosens up all her stored grief. Chihiro cries freely for what’s been taken between bites of steamed rice balls.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Tracy
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Rod Steiger
The Atlantic

The Books That Taught a Debate Champion How to Argue

Less than a year after I read my first book in English, The Magic Finger by Roald Dahl, I joined my elementary school’s debate team. I was a fifth grader and a recent immigrant to Australia, and the two milestones were closely related. As the language and culture of my new home became legible to me, I began to desire more than comprehension. I wanted to talk back and, in turn, be heard.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ComicBook

Popeye Gets an Update With New Cartoonist Starting Sunday

On Sunday, June 5, Randy Milholland is taking up the mantle as cartoonist for the iconic long-running comic strip, Popeye. Randy is taking over the beloved Sunday strip following the retirement of Hy Eisman, who has been drawing Popeye on Sundays since 1994. According to a statement, Milholland's passion for Popeye dates back to childhood, when he fell in love with the cartoon series, and is "a true expert on all things Popeye, and is bringing his knowledge of the character and its history to the forefront of the strip." Randy Milholland first gained recognition for his Popeye cartoons when he participated in Popeye's Cartoon Club for the sailor man's 90th birthday in 2019. He is best known for his popular webcomic series, Something Positive.
COMICS
Ilana Quinn

Some movies with Christian themes everyone can enjoy

I’ll be the first to admit Christian movies often miss the mark. In an era where vibrant stories and characters can be brought to life using spectacular art, technology and cinematography, it is disappointing to see the Christian film industry recycle old plots and clichés.
Fortune

5 new books to read in June

An insider account from working in one of the world's top private equity firms; a debut novel seeking to reclaim the narrative around Muslim women in literature and pop culture; and a cultural history that will make you rethink your next beach resort vacation. Here is a selection of new...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Movies#American
InsideHook

Revisiting the Spy Novels of Watergate Conspirator Howard Hunt

For entirely understandable reasons, E. Howard Hunt is best known for his role in the Watergate break-in — which resulted in him spending several years incarcerated in the mid-1970s. “He served 33 months in prison for burglary, conspiracy and wiretapping and emerged a broken man,” wrote Tim Weiner in Hunt’s New York Times obituary. But the years he spent at the CIA were also responsible for one of the stranger directions Hunt’s life went in.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
aiptcomics

[Overlook] ‘The Summoned’ review: Modern take on classic horror

The Summoned is a horror movie that takes a classic tale and puts it in today’s world. Elijah (J. Quenton Johnson) and his girlfriend Lyn (Emma Fitzpatrick) are invited to an exclusive self-help retreat. The two want to work at improving their relationship. After arrival, they meet two other people who are there looking to better their lives. While there, he learns the dark truth about the past.
SMALL BUSINESS
Variety

‘Crimes of the Future’ Won’t Cut Into the Oscars, but It’s Time for David Cronenberg to Receive the Honorary Treatment

Click here to read the full article. David Cronenberg’s “Crimes of the Future” opened for general audiences this weekend without exactly lighting up the box office, which no one expected it to do. The filmography of Cronenberg has been one that has brought unadulterated respect from cinephiles, while never having the populist appeal to breakout into huge commercial translations or awards attention. While it’s never too late to become an Oscar darling (i.e., Christopher Plummer nabbing his three career Oscar noms, and win, after the age of 80), unless the King of Body Horror is going to make a drastic switch...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy