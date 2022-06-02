Are the Movies Liberal?

On Sunday, June 5, Randy Milholland is taking up the mantle as cartoonist for the iconic long-running comic strip, Popeye. Randy is taking over the beloved Sunday strip following the retirement of Hy Eisman, who has been drawing Popeye on Sundays since 1994. According to a statement, Milholland's passion for Popeye dates back to childhood, when he fell in love with the cartoon series, and is "a true expert on all things Popeye, and is bringing his knowledge of the character and its history to the forefront of the strip." Randy Milholland first gained recognition for his Popeye cartoons when he participated in Popeye's Cartoon Club for the sailor man's 90th birthday in 2019. He is best known for his popular webcomic series, Something Positive.

