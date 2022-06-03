ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

A new ‘beam-steering’ technology that takes mobile communications beyond 5G is here

By Deena Theresa
 3 days ago
Fifth-generation connectivity, or 5G, was highlighted as a significant leap forward in networking protocols.

On the right path towards a fully wireless future, 5G brings incredibly fast data speeds, low latency communications, and higher data caps for mobile devices. The technology offers at least one gigabit per second for connection speeds and millimeter-wave (mmW) bands for supporting applications requiring large capacity.

The promise of a 5G future seemed like it was yesterday. Now, a new beam-steering antenna that increases the efficiency of data transmission for 'beyond 5G' is already here. The technology opens up a vast range of frequencies for mobile communications that are inaccessible to currently used technologies.

Devised by researchers from the University of Birmingham's School of Engineering, the findings revealed that the device can provide continuous ‘wide-angle’ beam steering - which allows it to track a moving mobile phone user in the same way that a satellite dish turns to track a moving object, but with significantly enhanced speeds.

The experimental results were presented for the first time at the 3rd International Union of Radio Science Atlantic/Asia-Pacific Radio Science Meeting, according to a press release.

Unmatched data transmission efficiency

The beam-steering antenna was developed by Dr. James Churm, Dr. Muhammad Rabbani, and Professor Alexandros Feresidis, Head of the Metamaterials Engineering Laboratory, as a solution for a fixed, base station antenna, for which current technology shows reduced efficiency at higher frequencies.

This limits the use of these frequencies for long-distance transmission.

The new technology has shown vast improvements in data transmission efficiency at frequencies ranging across the millimeter wave spectrum, specifically those identified for 5G (mmWave) and 6G, where high efficiency is currently only possible using slow, mechanically steered antenna solutions.

Prototypes of the beam-steering antenna at 26 GHz have shown unmatched data transmission efficiency for 5G mmWave applications.

But, will the device be compatible with the existing 5G specifications?

Yes. The new technology also doesn't need the 'complex and inefficient feeding networks' required for current antenna systems. Instead, it uses a low complexity system which improves performance and is easy to fabricate.

Capable of 94 percent efficiency at 300 GHz

The technology is around the size of an iPhone and uses a metamaterial made from a metal sheet with an array of regularly spaced holes that are micrometers in diameter.

A metamaterial is a term used for materials that have been engineered to have special properties that are not found in naturally occurring materials. The special properties include the manipulation of electromagnetic waves by blocking, absorbing, enhancing, or bending waves.

An actuator controls the height of a cavity within the metamaterial, delivery micrometer movements, and, according to its position, the antenna will control the deflection of the team of a radio wave, effectively 'concentrating' the beam into a highly directive signal, and then 'redirecting this energy as desired', whilst also increasing the efficiency of transmission.

The team is currently developing and testing prototypes at higher frequencies and in applications that take it beyond 5G mobile communications.

“Although we developed the technology for use in 5G, our current models show that our beam steering technology may be capable of 94 percent efficiency at 300 GHz. The technology can also be adapted for use in vehicle-to-vehicle, vehicle-to-infrastructure, vehicular radar, and satellite communications, making it good for next-generation use in automotive, radar, space, and defense applications,” Churm said.

Design simplicity and inexpensive elements make it advantageous

The University of Birmingham Enterprise has filed a patent application for this next-generation beam-steering antenna technology and is seeking industry partners for collaboration, product development, or licensing.

The technology has also been subjected to the peer review process, published in respected journals, and presented at academic conferences.

“We are assembling a further body of work for publication and presentation that will demonstrate a level of efficiency that has not yet been reported for transmission of radio waves at these challenging frequencies. The simplicity of the design and the low cost of the elements are advantageous for early adoption by industry, and the compact electronics configuration makes it easy to deploy where there are space constraints. We are confident that the beam-steering antenna is good for a wide range of 5G and 6G applications, as well as satellite and the Internet of Things," added Churm.

Related
Phone Arena

T-Mobile takes its unrivaled 5G network to the next level with latest tech breakthrough

For a while there back in late 2019 and essentially all through 2020, practically everything that T-Mobile announced in relation to its 5G network was a pioneering or forward-thinking move. The "Un-carrier" was the first in the US (or even the world) to adopt multiple cutting-edge and trend-setting technologies, which were then slowly expanded across the nation, improved, and refined to leave Verizon and AT&T in the dust... for the time being.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Phone#5g#Mobile Device#School Of Engineering
makeuseof.com

How to Connect Two Routers Together to Boost Your Wi-Fi

We all know that Wi-Fi can be patchy at times and isn't exactly the most reliable thing. Luckily, there are a few ways to mediate this issue: adding a Wi-Fi extender or repurposing old hardware. You probably have an old router sitting in your closet somewhere, and while you could throw it out, you could use it as a Wi-Fi extender instead. It'll save you a couple of bucks and give better performance than a Wi-Fi extender, too.
TECHNOLOGY
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

The Air Force's secret 6th-generation 'fighter' is now officially in development

In defense news, it has been officially announced that the United States Air Force is developing its next-generation (sixth-generation) fighter. During a Heritage Foundation event, Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall said, “we have now started an [engineering, manufacturing, and development] program to do the development aircraft that we’ll take into production.”
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Interesting Engineering

Uranus should be a top target for NASA and SpaceX missions. Here's why

In April, a team of planetary scientists spread across the U.S. authored a report as part of the Planetary Science Decadal Survey, placing scientific pressure on NASA to build and loft a probe capable of exploring the planet Uranus. If it goes forward, a launch between 2023 and 2032 "is viable on currently available launch vehicles" — which means we don't even need to innovate new technology to make it happen.
ASTRONOMY
Interesting Engineering

Stratolaunch’s new hypersonic test vehicle will launch from the world’s largest plane

Stratolaunch finally revealed the structurally complete Talon-A vehicle, TA-0, that will attach to the company's Roc aircraft, the largest plane in the world. First revealed in a new issue of Aviation Week, the first Talon-A vehicle will be used to perform tests on the Roc's release system, which will be used to test hypersonic aircraft for customers including the U.S. Air Force.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

A major drought reveals a 3,400-year-old city near the Tigris River

The archaeological site of Kemune in the dried-up area of the Mosul reservoir. Universities of Freiburg and Tübingen, KAO. With the northern hemisphere switching to summer, we started to come across more drought news from different countries such as India, Pakistan, Mexico, and the United States. Iraq is also one of these countries that have been suffering from the consequences of drought. A new consequence, however, has stood archeologists in good stead.
SCIENCE
Interesting Engineering

The world's largest plant is a 112-mile-long seagrass in Australia

A team of researchers from the University of Western Australia and Flinders University has discovered what they believe to be the largest plant on Earth: a gigantic network of seagrass meadows, Posidonia australis, off the coast of Western Australia, covering more than 77 square miles (200 square km), according to a recent study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B.
WILDLIFE
Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
