Grenfell survivors sew giant quilt in memory of victims

Survivors of the Grenfell tower fire have been working on sewing a giant quilt in memory of those who died in the tragedy five years ago.

Tuesday Greenidge, whose daughter is one of the survivors, began the project in 2017, aiming to make the quilt the size of the tower.

The artist has partially reached her goal with the blanket now the same width - 72ft.

The quilt has been made using donated fabric and is adorned with personal messages and depictions of those who died.

