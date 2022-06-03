ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The intersection of coffee and beer

 3 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS — How do you get your morning coffee? You can brew yourself a cup, maybe stop by a local coffee shop, gas station or fast-food joint. Well, for a change of pace, perhaps you should think about your local brew pub. That’s right, breweries are expanding their hours into the...

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

