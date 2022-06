LEXINGTON, Ky. — A man died, and a woman was wounded after a suspect opened fire outside a Kentucky funeral Saturday afternoon. According to officials with the Lexington Police Department, deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, who were already on site to escort the procession from Unity Worship Center to a graveyard, requested backup after shots were fired at around 2 p.m., WDKY-TV reported.

