Investigation as man dies after Norfolk Police A47 chase

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died after a car crash at a petrol station forecourt.Kaitlyn Davies and Ben Rogers, both 19, died at the scene at Northway Garage, Bishopston, Swansea, on the evening of May 31.A 17-year-old boy and girl were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.The collision involved a single vehicle, a red Alfa Romeo Mito, which contained four people.In statements released by South Wales Police, the families of the teenagers, who were both from the Swansea area, paid...
