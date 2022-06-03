ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law Enforcement

Investigation as man dies after Norfolk Police A47 chase

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorfolk Constabulary is being investigated following the death of a man after a police chase, the police watchdog has announced. Officers were pursuing a Citroen C3 on the A47 near Little Fransham, at about 17:00...

www.bbc.com

The Independent

Man has cardiac arrest and dies after being bitten by dog in Wales

A man has died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales.Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday on Monday after the man, 62, went into cardiac arrest at home in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the scene”.Other dogs at the property were removed by dog handlers and will be temporarily kennelled while investigations into the incident continue, the force said.The man’s family has been informed. Read More Gangs strangle Haiti's capital as deaths, kidnappings soarQuarter of Britons ‘happier to see pet than partner after a busy day’Woman quits job to spend more time with terminally ill pet
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Norfolk Police#Norfolk Constabulary#Citroen#Iopc#Cctv
The Independent

Man who fell into River Thames after being Tasered by police dies

A man has died after he was Tasered by police and fell from Chelsea Bridge into the River Thames.Officers were called to reports a man was armed with a screwdriver and shouting at the location just after 9am on Saturday.The IOPC, the police watchdog, said the man aged in his early 40s had died in hospital, and that an independent inquiry was under way.Footage posted to social media reportedly of the incident shows a man in a confrontation with police.An officer fires a Taser at him and he falls to the floor before attempting to get up. He is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Mail

Police fear missing teenager has been ABDUCTED and could be with 'adult man' after she was last seen 15 days ago on CCTV walking down the street 'on her way to the shops'

Police fear that a vulnerable 15-year-old schoolgirl who vanished going to the shops last month may have been kidnapped. Detectives investigating the disappearance of Maddie Thomas 15 days ago say they are now treating the case as a possible child abduction. Maddie has been missing since the Southmead area of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Missing teenager believed alleged rapist was ‘after her’, sister tells inquest

Teenager Gaia Pope-Sutherland was terrified of leaving her home on the day she disappeared because she thought her alleged rapist was “after her”, her twin sister told her inquest.Maya Pope-Sutherland, 23, said her sister had received messages from her alleged attacker threatening to kill her family.The college student had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by the man in 2014 when she was 16.Miss Pope-Sutherland told Dorset Coroner’s Court her sister worried about the man’s imminent release from prison having been jailed for sex offences against other girls.“I just know she was absolutely terrified...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

Police warn against vigilante action against duckling hit-and-run driver

Police have urged the public against any vigilante actions after the registration of a driver who allegedly ran over a brood of ducklings was published online. Staffordshire police confirmed it is investigating a Facebook post which claimed that at least three ducklings were killed on Friday at a roundabout in Trentham near Stoke-on-Trent. The post claimed they were killed by the driver of a white transit van who allegedly ignored other drivers who were waiting for the ducks to cross the road.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Vicky White news - latest: Fugitive showed ‘no remorse’ over partner’s death in Evansville, police say

The nationwide manhunt for a double murder suspect and the correctional officer who helped him escape ended with car chase, a crash, and and a fatality on Monday. Alabama police received a tip on Sunday — one of hundreds — that ultimately proved fruitful and led into a confrontation with escaped inmate Casey White and Vicky White, the corrections officer. During a press conference on Tuesday, police revealed that they found a trove of weapons inside the couple’s car, as well as $29,000 in cash. According to officials, the couple planned to have a shootout with police, but were...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Tributes paid to teenagers who died in petrol station crash

Tributes have been paid to two teenagers who died after a car crash at a petrol station forecourt.Kaitlyn Davies and Ben Rogers, both 19, died at the scene at Northway Garage, Bishopston, Swansea, on the evening of May 31.A 17-year-old boy and girl were also injured and taken to hospital for treatment.South Wales Police is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident to get in touch.The collision involved a single vehicle, a red Alfa Romeo Mito, which contained four people.In statements released by South Wales Police, the families of the teenagers, who were both from the Swansea area, paid...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Rhyl: Off-road motorcyclist dies after crash with car

A 29-year-old man has died in hospital a day after his off-road motorbike crashed. The motorcyclist had been taken Ysbyty Glan Clwyd hospital after the crash with a VW Golf on Wednesday at 20:00 BST on Dyserth Road, Rhyl. The driver of the car suffered minor injuries, police said. North...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Warning over motorist posing as police officer in Devon

Devon and Cornwall Police is warning the public about a motorist who has been posing as an off-duty detective. At about 02:30 BST on Friday a male driver reported being flagged down by a motorist and a passenger with flashing lights on the A3052 near Seaton, Devon. One of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Police officer who graded Gaia Pope a medium risk of harm after considering her case for 10 minutes reveals his 'regret' at not making her a high-risk missing person, inquest hears

The police officer who initially graded Gaia Pope-Sutherland as medium risk of harm having considered her case for 10 minutes has spoken of his regret at not making her a high-risk missing person, an inquest heard. Chief Inspector Steve White said that having reflected in recent days he regretted not...
MENTAL HEALTH
BBC

Teen found with life-threatening injuries in Luton

A 17-year-old has been found hurt in a road and is being treated for life-threatening head injuries. Police are trying to piece together what happened to the boy, whom they initially believed was a victim of a hit-and-run attack. He was found in New Bedford Road, close to Telford Way,...
PUBLIC SAFETY

