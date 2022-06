Jeannie Mai and Jeezy have been an item for quite a while now, and they are certainly a power couple when it comes to the entertainment and music worlds. The two have gone through some health scares but they have been able to overcome all of it. Just a few months ago back in January, Mai and Jeezy welcomed their first child into the world. They had a baby girl named Monaco and since the birth, the two have been keeping their child away from the public eye.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO