ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Opinion: Greenhouse farming can help the Snake River

Post Register
 3 days ago

Can greenhouse farming help save the Snake River, the most endangered river in America?. Agriculture in Idaho depends on water. Greenhouse farms use much less water than traditional irrigation methods. By reducing the amount of water needed for farming, there will be more...

www.postregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Industry
Local
Idaho Business
State
Idaho State
City
Pocatello, ID
Idaho State Journal

143 sheep killed fleeing from wolves in Idaho

BOISE — An attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a steep gully where they were crushed and suffocated, Idaho wildlife officials said Thursday. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services each confirmed the sheep deaths in mid-May in southwestern Idaho in foothills near Boise. The foothills north of the city are popular...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s what’s happening with the Old Butte Soccer Complex in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS – A decades-old soccer complex in Idaho Falls will need to be relocated to accommodate future expansions at the airport. During a public meeting on Thursday, Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said that the Old Butte Soccer Complex on Old Butte Road is on land purchased by the airport with Federal Aviation Administration grants. It was supposed to be reserved for “future aeronautical use” and has since fallen out of compliance with that requirement.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Rising gas prices: Idahoans feeling the pinch at the pump

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — A new record was set for gas prices in Idaho. A gallon of gas now runs $4.88. Analysts predict in a few weeks, the average will hit $5 a gallon. "We're probably about ten to fourteen days away from $5 a gallon here in our state," said Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
Bonner County Daily Bee

Idaho’s founders put a high priority on gun safety and responsibility

Growing up in Idaho in the 1950s, it was an article of faith that every youngster was going to get the gun responsibility lecture before being turned loose with a firearm–always assume the piece is loaded, never point a gun at anyone, be aware and respectful of everyone around you and so on. It was stressed that safety and responsibility were inherent parts of the use or ownership of a firearm.
IDAHO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake River#Family Farms#Legislature#Idahoans
Post Register

Looking back: This week in Eastern Idaho history

The Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce held a meeting on June 6, 1922, to address reports that the Salt Lake Commercial Club was rerouting tourists to Yellowstone National Park by way of Bear Lake and Montpelier, cutting out towns in the Snake River Valley. According to a report in the Salt Lake Tribune, Otto McCutcheon, chairman of the roads committee, reported that Pocatello businessmen, as well as others in the vicinity, were “deeply aroused” over the action. “Dad Clay, a recognized authority on good roads, addressed the meeting and advised against the boycotting of Salt Lake business interests,” the story said. “He reported that he had made a personal investigation of the new routing and learned that the charge was the result of an attempt by W.D. Rishel, automobile editor of The Tribune, to pioneer a new road over the hills to the east of Idaho Falls.” As it turned out, Rishel had not been the paper’s automotive editor for 10 years and was head of a tourist bureau advising people they might want to see more of the country by taking one route north and another route homeward. “They know where they want to go and will go that way and can not be stopped,” he said. “Pocatello is spreading the false statements against Salt Lake to force Salt Lake in line and apparently Idaho Falls has swallowed their bait, hook, line and sinker without investigating.”
IDAHO FALLS, ID
98.3 The Snake

Do I See 6 Dollars a Gallon on Idaho’s Horizon?

Did I ever miss my last prediction. At midweek, I wrote that we could see five dollars a gallon for regular gasoline by the middle of June. The following morning, most of the station's along Kimberly Road in Twin Falls were posting a price of $4.99.9 a gallon. That point nine at the end makes all the difference. We're at five dollars a gallon and I missed by two weeks.
TWIN FALLS, ID
107.9 LITE FM

5 Treasures That Every Idahoan Loves About Yellowstone

Why does one of the nation's most popular shows on television resonate so well with Idahoans? The television series Yellowstone has surprised many folks on Madison Avenue that predicted the age of the television Western had passed. 28 Breathtaking Pictures from TV's Yellowstone Ranch. This popular show is filmed within...
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Here Are The Lowest Gas Prices We Found in Idaho

The only thing worse than the rising housing costs in Idaho is the rising cost of gas. It's getting insane and it seems like it's never going to go down. Shoot, one glance at social media and you're bound to find the ridiculous gas prices in California or other major cities.
BOISE, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Global Warming
idaho.gov

June trout stocking schedule for the Southeast Region

Grab your fishing pole, pack the cooler, and don’t forget your fishing license! Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing nearly 25,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during June. And, check it out, 1000 tiger trout are headed to Montpelier Reservoir!
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Top 10 Reasons Why People Are Moving to Idaho

It’s no secret that Idaho, and the Treasure Valley in particular, is growing like crazy. Everyone and their dog seems to be moving here, and it got us wondering…. Obviously us locals know that Idaho is an incredible place to live – that’s why we’ve been here for so long and love it so much.
IDAHO STATE
FOX 28 Spokane

Flash Flooding possible for parts of Spokane County and North Idaho

* WHAT…Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be. * WHERE…Portions of Idaho, including the following counties,. Bonner, Kootenai, Lewis and Nez Perce. Portions of Washington,. including the following counties, Asotin, Chelan, Ferry, Garfield,. Okanogan, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens. * WHEN…Through this evening. * IMPACTS…Excessive...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
tsln.com

143 ewes, lambs killed by wolves near Shaw Mountain, Idaho

BOISE – (June 2, 2022) – Two adult wolves trying to attack a band of sheep grazing on the backside of Shaw Mountain caused a sheep pile-up in a steep gully, killing 143 ewes and lambs, state and federal officials confirmed this week. The sheep were owned by...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

North Idaho COVID-19 cases in the rise

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — COVID-19 positivity rates in North Idaho shot up over the past week. Kootenai County’s was at 20% based on 355 PCR tests for the week ending May 28. It has risen six consecutive weeks after hitting 3% on April 16, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
idahoednews.org

Idaho charter leaders and parents blast federal proposal

Parents and key leaders of Idaho’s growing charter school sector are pushing back on federally proposed rule changes they say would hinder startup grants for charter schools. Terry Ryan, CEO of charter support group Bluum, and Idaho Charter School Network Executive Director Blake Youde each recently sent letters to...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy