The MTV Movie & TV Awards handed out golden popcorn statuettes last night to some of the most iconic, zeitgeist-y films, shows, and performances of the year, including Spider-Man: No Way Home, Euphoria, and Loki. The awards show, which aired live last night (June 5) from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles, was hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and, as always, offered memorable moments and award categories not offered at any other ceremony, including Best Hero (Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow) and Best Villain (Daniel Radcliffe in The Lost City), Best Kiss (Poopies and the snake in Jackass Forever), and Best...

