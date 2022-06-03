ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Wells, CA

Mama’s House golf tourney, Rat Pack dinner helps fund expansion program

By Madeline Zuckerman
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

There was certainly fun for everyone at the inaugural Mama’s House Charity Golf Classic and “Rat Pack” Dinner Show at Indian Wells Country Club in Indian Wells. The event, held May 21, was truly a party with a purpose, encompassing a day of golf followed by an elegant dinner show.

The event was the brainchild of three visionary co-chairs — Dr. Vincent Nola , board member of Mama’s House; Jeroen Sparreboom ; and Yin Tchen .

“We are thrilled to have a new signature event that will be even better year after year," said Jan Lupia , founder and executive director of Mama’s House. "We plan to sell out early for the 2023 golf classic and dinner show, with many guests having already set aside Friday, March 24, 2023, on their calendars.

"On behalf of our residents, board of directors, staff and volunteers, I am most grateful for the outpouring of support from so many, including a large number of new individuals to our organization. I want to thank everyone for giving of their time, in-kind and financial donations to further the good work of Mama’s House that sees lives changed and on track toward a brighter future.”

Celebrating its 10th anniversary milestone, Mama’s House offers a safe, supportive, loving and nurturing residential environment for women in crises, whether pregnant or with an infant, who are vulnerable with no place to go and no means of support. Mama’s House offers an extensive one-of-a-kind program of hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m9D0M_0fz9NgEc00

Due to the unwavering support for the organization over the past several years, a second residential property has been purchased and approved, with construction presently underway to build a new safe and secure campus, which will encompass five new casitas and the expansion and renovation of an existing house. This new campus has been named in honor of long time Mama’s House supporter Anne Thompson-Silverstein .

Added Tchen: “We want to thank everyone who came out to support this inaugural event. We are still overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and generosity for the Mama’s House mission. We are grateful to the staff at Indian Wells Country Club, as well as all the volunteers who made this event successful.

A field of 62 golfers played on the renowned Cove Course, a par-72 classic designed by the club’s founder, Eddie Susalia, and Ted Robinson, Jr.

The golf tournament for ladies and gentlemen began with a traditional shotgun scramble at 9 a.m. Taking home honors for the ladies in first, second and third place were Karen Alton , Mary Siles and Karen Issaacs . For the men, Aia Newton , Bob Siles and Chris Astorga took first, second, and third place honors.

Emcee Andy Ford , a new Mama’s House board member, welcomed the close to 200 dinner guests. The Saturday evening soiree commenced with a cocktail reception, followed by a scrumptious Italian-themed dinner. The high energy “Rat Pack Live and Swingin” dinner show, underwritten by IFS Inforsure International , featured the nostalgic music of Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin and Sammy Davis Jr.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2033Ta_0fz9NgEc00

“We all worked hard to make this event an outstanding success,” Nola said. “I am certain that our goal of most memorable event was accomplished through a lot of hard work and determination. We have set a precedence for golfers who played in the tournament and for guests who attended the dinner show.”

Major event sponsors included Pacific Business Sales , Wexler Insurance , DavidSW , JR Thomas Golf Carts , La Quinta Cadillac , Elite Fundraising Solutions , Ben Bridge Jewelers , Raymond Weil , Silverstein , Peter Asten (in memoriam), Bill and Lynn Poland and Pacific Premier Bank .

Media sponsors included presenting sponsor The Desert Sun and LOCALiQ , KESQ News Channel 3 and Alpha Media - Palm Springs .

Seen in the crowd of golfers and dinner guests were Art Lupia , Patricia and Jack McDonnell , Mary and Bob Siles , John and Trisha Flavio , Howard and Sandra Lincoln , Bill and Cerisa Grunau , Jerry Upham , Brett and Mary Coor , Bill and Lynn Poland , Barbara and Naz Noujaim , Maurae Quigley , Desiree and Jared Portolesi , Rocky and Debbie Dilucchio , Chuck and Jan Emanuele , Jay and Java Marshall and Valerie and Bobby Facchino .

For more information on Mama’s House, its expansion program and capital campaign, visit themamashouse.org or call (844) 232-8622 ext. 1 or (760) 406-3413.

Madeline Zuckerman is owner and president of M. Zuckerman Marketing & Public Relations Inc., a strategic marketing, branding, public relations and special events firm with offices in Rancho Mirage and Newport Beach, California. Her clients have included South Coast Plaza, Pacific Symphony and Tiffany & Co. in Orange County and Desert Arc, Olive Crest and Mama's House here in the desert. She is a Founder of McCallum Theatre and has been a guest reporter with The Desert Sun for the past 14 years.

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Mama's House golf tourney, Rat Pack dinner helps fund expansion program

The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

