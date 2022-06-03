Starting June 1, nonprofits working to help Coachella Valley residents can apply for grants up to $100,000 through this year’s A Community Thrives initiative .

The 6-year-old giving-back program is organized by the Gannett Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Gannett Co. Inc., which owns The Desert Sun. Nationally, $2 million is expected to be awarded.

Generally, grants are broken into two categories:

National grants of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 are awarded for specific projects themed around community building. These are decided by the Gannett Foundation's national board of directors.

Local operating grants can be used for specific projects or for operational costs in the Coachella Valley. One distinction between the two grant-making programs: crowdfunding. For final consideration, A Community Thrives asks nonprofits to do some independent crowdfunding.

A Community Thrives 2022

Timeline:

June 1-30: Application period.

July 18-Aug. 12: Crowdfunding by qualified nonprofits.

Grants will be announced on Oct. 5.

Nonprofits can find more details about A Community Thrives and, beginning June 1, apply at: gannettfoundation.org/act .

This article originally appeared on Palm Springs Desert Sun: Coachella Valley nonprofits can begin applying for Community Thrives grants on June 1