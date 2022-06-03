ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Coachella Valley nonprofits can begin applying for Community Thrives grants on June 1

By Desert Sun staff
The Desert Sun
The Desert Sun
 3 days ago

Starting June 1, nonprofits working to help Coachella Valley residents can apply for grants up to $100,000 through this year’s A Community Thrives initiative .

The 6-year-old giving-back program is organized by the Gannett Foundation , the philanthropic arm of Gannett Co. Inc., which owns The Desert Sun. Nationally, $2 million is expected to be awarded.

Generally, grants are broken into two categories:

  • National grants of $25,000, $50,000 and $100,000 are awarded for specific projects themed around community building. These are decided by the Gannett Foundation's national board of directors.
  • Local operating grants can be used for specific projects or for operational costs in the Coachella Valley. One distinction between the two grant-making programs: crowdfunding. For final consideration, A Community Thrives asks nonprofits to do some independent crowdfunding.

A Community Thrives 2022

Timeline:

  • June 1-30: Application period.
  • July 18-Aug. 12: Crowdfunding by qualified nonprofits.
  • Grants will be announced on Oct. 5.

Nonprofits can find more details about A Community Thrives and, beginning June 1, apply at: gannettfoundation.org/act .

#Coachella Valley#Nonprofits#Crowdfunding#Community Building#Charity#Community Thrives#Gannett Co Inc#The Gannett Foundation#Grants
The Desert Sun

The Desert Sun

