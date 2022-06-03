ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Cake? is coming back for a season 2 on Netflix

By Christian Saclao
 3 days ago
Another season of Is It Cake? is coming to Netflix. On Thursday, the streaming giant announced that it has renewed the baking competition series for a season 2. While it’s a bizarre watch for some, Is It Cake? resonated with a lot of people when it premiered last March. According to...

