Indiana State

Going Green: Celebrate National Trails Day this Saturday

 3 days ago
INDIANAPOLIS — Saturday, June 4, is National Trails Day, and there are so many trails to walk, run or bike, enjoying the weather and taking in all the other benefits that trails have to offer. Walking and biking trails have been popping up all over Indiana. One of...

indianapolismonthly.com

25 Of Indy’s Coolest Ice Cream Shops

Here’s the scoop: classic ice cream shops are sprinkled all over Indiana, and the season for waffle cones, whipped cream, and hot fudge is upon us. THE LONG COUNTER and tin ceiling immediately bring to mind an old-timey soda shop. Adding to the charm, this downtown Noblesville favorite serves its frigid treats—crowned with whipped cream and a cherry, if you prefer—in thick, fluted glassware. Milkshakes whip up thick enough to require a spoon. The old-fashioned chocolate sodas, assembled with meticulous care, deliver the perfect, Grandpa-approved fizz. And some say the creamy, Sprite-inflected Sherbet Freeze tastes just like baby-shower punch. 864 Logan St., Noblesville, 317-773-9177, alexandersicecream.com.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WTHR

IMPD kicking off 2nd annual Join IMPD Week

INDIANAPOLIS — Monday marks the beginning of Join IMPD Week in Indianapolis, five days dedicated to recruiting new officers. This is the second annual Join IMPD Week, after the department started the event last year. Organizers say it is no secret that law enforcement agencies across the country, including...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WLWT 5

Pick your own strawberries at this southeastern Indiana farm

SAINT LEON, Ind. — There's nothing better in the summertime than the sweet taste of fresh, local strawberries. There's a farm in southeastern Indiana that allows you to pick your own strawberries. Lobenstein Farm is located in Saint Leon, Indiana. Farmers raise produce, livestock and many crops at Lobenstein...
SAINT LEON, IN
FOX59

Gas prices reach $5.50 in parts of Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Gas prices continue to rise across Indiana and nationally. According to AAA, the Indiana average for Sunday, June 5 is $4.99 per gallon. That’s higher than the national average of $4.84 per gallon. In parts of Indiana, the price of gas is even higher. Near the Chicago area, drivers are paying an average […]
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

A sunny weekend for central Indiana while Florida gets soaked

For the Atlantic Basin hurricane season started June 1st and right on cue a tropical system, a tropical system soaked Florida with 4-8″ of rain Friday and Saturday. Winds peaked at 40mph but upper-level wind shear prevented development sufficient enough for the storm to reach Tropical Storm status. This system had moved west to east across southern Florida and had now moved offshore, pushing the rain and strongest winds into the Atlantic.
FLORIDA STATE
#National Trails#Mental Health#Health Benefits#Indiana Trails
WTHR

Pat Sullivan: Treatments for lawn fungi

INDIANAPOLIS — Spring rain and reasonably cool nights have brought Hoosiers into full lawn care mode. Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden expects that homeowners will be performing the gamut of tasks in the grass, including weeding, seeding and, unfortunately, dealing with diseases that are cropping up "a little bit earlier than normal."
Biking
thedailyhoosier.com

Three more IU basketball 2022-23 nonconference foes revealed

Indiana will once again host three nonconference games in 2022 as part of a multi-team event, Jeff Goodman of Stadium is reporting. The Daily Hoosier has confirmed Goodman’s report that Miami (Ohio), Little Rock and Jackson State will all travel to Indiana for games in the Hoosier State. Here...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WTHR

Flight from Indy to Chicago aborts takeoff, evacuates on tarmac

INDIANAPOLIS — A Republic Airways flight from Indianapolis to Chicago aborted its takeoff Saturday morning and evacuated on the tarmac at Indianapolis International Airport. Flight 4837 left the gate just before 7:30 a.m. but never left the ground. Republic said 67 passengers and four crew members were on board the twin-engine Embraer 175 jet.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
95.3 MNC

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu

Another bird flock in Indiana with avian flu. It’s a flock of about 100 birds in the Fort Wayne area. The State Board of Animal Health says the flock’s owner noticed an unexplained death of eight birds in less than 24 hours and called the federal Health Birds Hotline.
FORT WAYNE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Strong storms headed to Indiana Monday

INDIANAPOLIS – After a weekend full of sunshine and nice weather, we get ready for showers and thunderstorms to return to Indiana Monday. As of Sunday evening, most of Indiana is under a marginal (level 1/5) risk for strong storms to turn severe. The timing of this could start as early as afternoon Monday, with more organization developing during the evening commute. Increasing clouds will be present at the beginning of the day, with showers and gusty winds present.
INDIANA STATE
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis local news

