Going Green: Celebrate National Trails Day this Saturday

Here’s the scoop: classic ice cream shops are sprinkled all over Indiana, and the season for waffle cones, whipped cream, and hot fudge is upon us. THE LONG COUNTER and tin ceiling immediately bring to mind an old-timey soda shop. Adding to the charm, this downtown Noblesville favorite serves its frigid treats—crowned with whipped cream and a cherry, if you prefer—in thick, fluted glassware. Milkshakes whip up thick enough to require a spoon. The old-fashioned chocolate sodas, assembled with meticulous care, deliver the perfect, Grandpa-approved fizz. And some say the creamy, Sprite-inflected Sherbet Freeze tastes just like baby-shower punch. 864 Logan St., Noblesville, 317-773-9177, alexandersicecream.com.

NOBLESVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO