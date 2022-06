The second Nayib Bukele interview by What Bitcoin Did comes with as many quotables as the first one. This one was recorded days after the Bitcoin Law went into effect in El Salvador, so the information might feel a little dated. Especially if you’ve been following Bitcoinist’s coverage of the ELSL story. However, it’s important. El Salvador was the first nation in the world to adopt the bitcoin standard. This is the story of the century.

