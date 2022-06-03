Smoking material results in house fire

The Santa Rosa Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a house on fire at 2020 Franklin Ave. The first fire department unit arrived on scene in just over two minutes to find a single-story house with heavy smoke coming from the roof, doors, and windows. There was also fire venting...
SANTA ROSA -- Fire crews in Santa Rosa were able to quickly knock down an attic fire at a home Sunday morning, according to authorities.According to the Santa Rosa Fire Department, units were dispatched to a residential structure fire on the 400 block of Shepp Court shortly before 9 a.m. The first unit arrived in under five minutes and observed smoke coming from both ends of the attic vents of a single-story home. Crews accessed the home and found a working attic fire after determining that the home's occupants appeared to be out of the house at the time. Firefighters...
FORT BRAGG, 6/5/22 — Around 100 CalFire personnel gathered in Jackson Demonstration State Forest early Wednesday morning for a day spent unloading tools, hiking for miles, clearing brush, and deploying shelters in a series of timed drills to prepare for what their chief says will be “a fire year.”
WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — A vegetation fire in along Country Road 100 A in Woodland quickly spread to nearby train trusses forcing rail lines and power lines to be shut down, according to the Woodland Fire Department. The fire was contained to around two acres once the flames were knocked down, according to fire officials.
Yesterday, around 12:35 p.m., multiple fire agencies were dispatched to a vehicle fire in Brooktrails locating a pickup attached to a utility trailer on fire spewing flame and smudgy black smoke skyward. A nearby resident told us firefighters went into action and extinguished the blaze within fifteen minutes. The Brooktrails...
VACAVILLE (CBS13) — A vegetation fire in Vacaville burned 15 acres before the forward progress of the fire was stopped, said the Vacaville Fire Department.
The fire was located on a hill north of Lagoon Valley Park.
When crews initially arrived on the scene about 1 acre had burned.
Crews stopped the forward progress of the fire after it had covered about 15 acres.
No structures or homes were reported damaged.
There is a possibility that communication towers near the incident were damaged, as the fire burned around the area.
No injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Wallace, CA – A Calaveras County man suffered burns on the upper half of his body after a BBQ explosion that also scorched the grill, deck, and house siding. The explosion occurred at around 6:30 p.m. at the Camanche Lake Storage facility on Camanche Parkway South, off Highway 12 in Wallace. A report of a commercial building fire and propane explosion near the post office sent Calaveras Consolidated Firefighters, Clements Fire, San Andreas Fire, and CalFire rushing to the scene.
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
At approximately 6:05 p.m., a white Ford pickup rolled 200′ down an embankment off the rural Elk Mountain Road, one of the thoroughfares used to navigate the Mendocino National Forest. Reports from the scene indicate a male driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle and seemed...
COTATI, Calif. - Cotati officers said a woman accused of driving drunk, hit a patrol car and forced a police chase on Friday. The chase began when a man, who was attempting to pick up his child in a custody exchange, came into the Cotati Police Department saying the mother of the child was driving drunk, officials said.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Fire Department responded to a restaurant fire on Friday morning in the at Ella Dining Room & Bar, according to fire officials. The fire was located in the kitchen hood ventilation system and extended from the floor to the roof of the building, according to fire officials. The fire […]
A Sonoma County resident from Penngrove fell to his death in Oregon on Sunday, according to the Curry County Sheriff's Office. Nam Ing, 56, a photographer, had been hiking with friends when he slipped from the trail and fell nearly 300 feet to the rocks on the shoreline below, authorities said. Ing had been walking at the Natural Bridges Viewpoint, 20 miles south of Gold Beach. The Sheriff's Office said that it is frequently called to that area for rescues due to its beautiful draw but deceptive dangers.
A threat of violence downtown prompted the early closure of several bars on Friday evening after a patron threatened to "shoot up" Jamison's Roaring Donkey in Petaluma. Petaluma Police responded to a call at 11:39 p.m. at the Roaring Donkey after staff reported that a Hispanic male with tattoos in a white t-shirt had made a statement that he was going to shoot up the establishment.
Scanner traffic and the California Highway Patrol Traffic Incident Information page indicate a sedan collided with a guard rail on the Green Bridge south of Hopland resulting in minor injuries and a blocked lane. At 8:09 p.m., the vehicle, described as a silver Audi sedan, reportedly “hit the bridge” and...
SAN JOSE (BCN) -- Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally shooting a Safeway store employee early Sunday after a dispute in San Jose's Willow Glen neighborhood.The shooting was reported about 3:35 a.m. and when police arrived, they found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.Police did not say whether the the shooting occurred inside or outside the Safeway store, located at 1530 Hamilton Ave.RELATED ARTICLE: Suspect arrested in San Jose fatal shooting SaturdayThe employee and another man were in an altercation just before the shooting, according to a San Jose police news release."The motive and circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation," San Jose police officer Steve Aponte said in a news release on Sunday afternoon.The suspect, who has not been identified, remains at large, police said.The victim's name has not been released. The death is San Jose's 14th homicide this year.
FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — Fairfield firefighters extracted one person from a vehicle after a car crash on Highway 12.
The two-vehicle accident happened Wednesday night around 9 p.m. and left occupants with minor to moderate injuries.
One of the vehicles suffered so much damage that the Fairfield Fire Department had to remove the door to extract the driver.
Two people were transported to a hospital.
The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office is reminding county residents of three things they can do to be ready for wildfires. First, is to know your evacuation zone for big incidents. Go to www.socoemergency.org/evac, look up your zone, write it down and place it somewhere handy. Second, pick up your free evacuation tag at any Sheriff’s Office station, Windsor Police Department, or Sonoma Police Department. Evacuation tags are for residents of unincorporated areas of the county, Windsor, and Sonoma. And third, if you have a locked gate, you should register your gate code with the Sonoma Sheriff’s office. This allows deputies to quickly access your property during an evacuation. Registration is quick and confidential. More information can be found at sonomasheriff.org.
Scanner traffic beginning at 2:25 p.m. indicated a two-vehicle accident on Highway 101 north of Laytonville resulted in one-way traffic while first responders extricate a party from a vehicle on its side. First responders are actively working to extricate one of the parties involved and have shut down the northbound...
PETALUMA – A Santa Rosa man suspected in multiple prowling incidents in a Petaluma neighborhood in the last two weeks has been arrested, police said.According to officers, the suspect is connected to at least four incidents on Webster Street. On the afternoon of May 18, a caller told police that the suspect walked into her backyard. Police said the suspect ran away after the caller slammed a door to get his attention.Two days later, officers were called to the same street after the suspect was discovered on the porch of a home next door to where the first incident took...
MILPITAS, Calif. - The Santa Clara County Medical Examiner identified the man who died in a hang gliding accident as 58-year-old David Jacob of Fremont. Jacob died May 30 of blunt force injuries while tandem hang-gliding at Monument Peak in Milpitas' Ed R. Levin County Park. The pair took off...
32-year-old Joyce Huang dead after an auto-pedestrian collision in Camino Tassajara (Camino Tassajara, CA)Nationwide Report. On Friday, authorities identified 32-year-old Joyce Huang, of Danville, as the woman who lost her life after a crash Thursday night in Camino Tassajara. The fatal auto-pedestrian crash took place at around 8:06 p.m. [...]
