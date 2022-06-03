Pusha T Claims 'It's Almost Dry' Is the Best Rap Album of 2022

Megan Thee Stallion is coming for the title of “fashion killa” with the new release of her music video for her scathing hot single, “Plan B.”. The visuals for the diss-heavy track sees the powerhouse take center stage against an all-black background as she stuns in various signature Mugler looks. The styling perfectly fits the scene as she raps, “Mugler suit in my meeting / Wagyu steak when I’m eating / Making so much money, this n***a dumb if he’s cheating.” The rack was first introduced during Megan’s Coachella set. On the first weekend, the artist made it clear that this was personal to her, beginning her song with, “to whom the f***k it may concern.” The song quickly became an internet sensation with Twitter fans going into a frenzy over the now-iconic line, “dick don’t run me, I run dick.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO