ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Pusha T Claims 'It's Almost Dry' Is the Best Rap Album of 2022

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week at his concert at the Novo in Los Angeles, Pusha T declared that his latest album It’s Almost Dry is the best rap album of 2022. The rapper is currently on tour for the album which recently debuted...

hypebeast.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Nipsey Hussle’s wife reacts to Kendrick Lamar’s tribute to the late artist in new video

Nipsey Hussle’s wife Lauren London has praised Kendrick Lamar’s new music video, in which he pays tribute to her late husband.Upon the video’s release, London shared the video on her Instagram Story with a two-word caption: “Powerful art”.Lamar dropped his new track, “The Heart Part 5”, days ahead of the release of his new album.It was released along with a music video directed by Dave Free and Lamar, in which the rapper’s face morphs into several deepfakes including the likenesses of OJ Simpson, Will Smith, Jussie Smollett, Kobe Bryant, Kanye West, and Hussle.Hussle, who was fatally shot outside his...
CELEBRITIES
HipHopDX.com

Kodak Black, Lil Durk, Tyler, The Creator + More React To Kendrick Lamar's 'Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers'

Kendrick Lamar ended the five-year wait for a new album on Friday (May 13) with the release of his eagerly-anticipated fifth studio album Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers. An 18-song double-disc effort, the project boasts guest appearances from Ghostface Killah, Kodak Black, Baby Keem, Sampha, Blxst, Summer Walker, Tanna Leone and Portishead’s Beth Gibbons, among others. Behind the boards, frequent collaborators such as Sounwave, Pharrell, The Alchemist, Boi-1da and DJ Dahi supply the eclectic sounds.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Pitchfork

Nipsey Hussle Cannabis Documentary Released: Watch

Nipsey Hussle is the subject of a new documentary that’s out now. The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on his work with his brother Samiel Asghedom, developing their Marathon OG cannabis strain. It arrives ahead of the June 18 opening of The Marathon (Collective), a cannabis retail store in Los Angeles. Watch The Marathon (Cultivation) in full via YouTube below.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
Person
Pusha T
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Reveals He Hasn't Touched Cash In 4 Years

Kanye West became one of hip-hop's first billionaires. While he's certainly made a lot of money through music, he's made even more with his efforts in fashion. However, like most people of wealth, they aren't prone to flaunting cash. In the case of Kanye West, he hasn't even held cash in the past few years.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Complex

Consequence Apologizes to Drake After Getting Involved in Kanye Feud and Dissing Toronto Rapper on Song

Consequence has offered an apology to Drake, whom he dissed multiple times last year amid Kanye West’s beef with the Canadian rapper. “Petty energy ain’t it for 2022,” wrote Consequence, who shared his apology on Instagram alongside a message from Drake’s right-hand man Noah ‘40’ Shebib dated Nov, 2016. “A few years ago, Drake had Ye & I over to cook up n catch a vibe. As an OG. I owe @champagnepapi an apology for letting the competition over the LP’s spiral out of control. Pardon me for whatever was said about you or your loved ones. Keep doing you bro.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novo#Nme
HipHopDX.com

Consequence Apologizes To Drake For 'Certified Lover Boy' & Kanye West 'Donda' Beef

As Consequence prepares to drop his follow-up to 2016’s A Good Comeback Story EP, the storied MC is doing some reflection. On Wednesday (June 1), Consequence shared an Instagram post featuring an old text from OVO Sound producer Noah “40” Shebib that read, “Just wanted to tell you, cause I didn’t get the chance the other night, you’re for real one of my favorite rappers ever. Like for real. Just had to express that you and say thank you.”
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Gillie Da Kid Says Lil Durk "Is The New Jay-Z" & The Internet Swiftly Reacts

This declaration has sparked a debate among generations of Hip Hop and the discussions don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon. Artists have been addressing pop culture trends on It's Tricky with Raquel Harper, and a clip that she shared on Instagram with Gillie Da Kid has ignited passionate takes about who the next Rap icon-mogul-business tycoon is in the industry.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Future & Drake's "Wait For U" Was Kanye West's Song First

Despite being one of the most prolific and influential artists of our time, Future never had a #1 hit record until 2021. Thanks to Drake's Certified Lover Boy, Future's contributions to "WAY 2 SEXY" officially earned him his first chart-topper on the Billboard Hot 100. Mind you, it's kind of shocking considering how many timeless records Future's released throughout his career.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Fivio Foreign Crowns Chris Brown The New Michael Jackson

Chris Brown has been compared to the late Michael Jackson throughout his whole career, regardless of how people felt. On Sunday (May 29), producer LondonOnDaTrack took to his Twitter with a question calling for MJ’s heir apparent, which Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign wasted no time answering. London’s tweet asked...
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Megan the Stallion Stuns in Mugler Drip in Bodacious Visuals for "Plan B"

Megan Thee Stallion is coming for the title of “fashion killa” with the new release of her music video for her scathing hot single, “Plan B.”. The visuals for the diss-heavy track sees the powerhouse take center stage against an all-black background as she stuns in various signature Mugler looks. The styling perfectly fits the scene as she raps, “Mugler suit in my meeting / Wagyu steak when I’m eating / Making so much money, this n***a dumb if he’s cheating.” The rack was first introduced during Megan’s Coachella set. On the first weekend, the artist made it clear that this was personal to her, beginning her song with, “to whom the f***k it may concern.” The song quickly became an internet sensation with Twitter fans going into a frenzy over the now-iconic line, “dick don’t run me, I run dick.”
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Everything Dropping at HBX Archives This Week

Following on from last week’s all-rounded range of limited-edition styling items, HBX Archives has returned with yet another array of coveted releases for Week 73. Launched in 2016, HBX Archives has become a go-to place for sourcing unique pieces from the fashion and streetwear world. From brands like Gucci and Stone Island to sacai and Burberry, HBX Archives sources releases from years gone by to sell via its online webstore.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy