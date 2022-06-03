ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Tracking a fantastic end to the week before a soggy weekend

By Nate Splater
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIS AFTERNOON: Mostly sunny and warm with highs close to 80. TOMORROW: Dry and clear for the morning with rain chances picking up late afternoon. Highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: Saturday starts off sunny and dry with a...

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
CBS New York

First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny, no humidity, mid to upper 70s

If you liked yesterday, you're going to love today! Our pleasant stretch rolls on with another day of mostly sunny skies and no humidity.Temps will be a few degrees cooler, mainly in the mid to upper 70s. Beautiful for early June! Expect mostly clear skies tonight with lows falling into the 50s for most. We'll keep it going for Monday with yet another day of warm sunshine.Highs tomorrow will top out in the 70 along the coast and low 80s inland. Even Tuesday starts out fine before clouds thicken into the afternoon.Our next chance of showers moves in late on Tuesday, leading to an unsettled midweek period with showers and thunderstorms around on Wednesday. Have a good one! 
Boston

A pleasant, dry start to the week, gives way to possible showers

Eastern Massachusetts may get some much-needed rainfall mid-week. A few rain showers may offer relief next week as nearly 75 percent of Massachusetts grapples with extremely dry conditions. The National Weather Service’s Boston bureau predicts a dry start to the week on Sunday and Monday, with some rainfall due mid-week...
KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
AccuWeather

Near-record heat to follow unofficial start to summer in mid-Atlantic

Residents across the Northeast who were forced to dodge showers and feisty thunderstorms during the first part of the Memorial Day weekend can finally replace umbrellas with sunscreen. A drier pattern has moved in with a surge of heat early this week, but forecasters say the summerlike temperatures will be cut short sooner rather than later in part of the region.
deseret.com

Tropical Storm Alex predicted to hit Florida this weekend

The National Weather Service announced that the southern half of Florida, along with the Keys, are under a tropical storm warning as of Friday. The storm is predicted to bring heavy rainfall and wind to the state over the weekend. Hurricane Agatha: Earlier this week, Hurricane Agatha hit Mexico in...
Boston

Here’s what to expect from Friday’s weather forecast

Showers with highs in the 60s. Showers will hang around for part of the day on Friday, but beautiful weather is expected through the weekend. Forecasters expect showers during the morning lasting into the early afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 60s. Saturday and Sunday are expected to see...
natureworldnews.com

Australia Weather Update: BoM Forecasts Continuance of Cold Front Into the Weekend

Cold front with wet and windy conditions in Australia will continue into the weekend, according to the latest forecast of Australian weather authorities. The inclement weather continues to move into Southeast Australia, where snowfall, torrential rain, and damaging winds have been observed in some parts of the country over recent days.
