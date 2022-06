A Russian oligarch has pleaded with the EU to return a superyacht that was once in the middle of Britain's biggest-ever divorce settlement between him and his ex wife. Farkhad Akhmedov, 66, has filed legal papers in Brussels asking for sanctions placed on him over the war in Ukraine to be lifted so he can get back £225million superyacht MV Luna, which is currently behind held by Germany.

ECONOMY ・ 15 MINUTES AGO