Activity in Swedish services sector unchanged in May – Silf/Swedbank

NEW DELHI, June 6 (Reuters) - Russia's Sberbank (SBER.MM) has yet to process the first payment from Indian Potash Ltd (IPL) under a deal set up before the Ukraine war to enable IPL to pay for Belarusian potash using rupees rather than dollars, according to a letter seen by Reuters and two sources familiar with the issue.
June 6 (Reuters) - Elon Musk warned he may walk away from his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) if the social media network fails to provide data on spam and fake accounts, the billionaire said in a letter to the company on Monday. The letter said Twitter...
Comments / 0