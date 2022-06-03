Cardin announces funding for Cambridge's West End sewer replacement

CAMBRIDGE — U.S. Senator Ben Cardin visited Cambridge’s waterfront Tuesday to announce the allocation of half a million dollars of funding for sewer lines in the city’s West End.

Cardin was joined by acting mayor and Council President Lajan Cephas, Choptank Riverkeeper Matt Pluta and other officials at the pumping station near the yacht club on Water Street.

The station, built in 1911, was cutting edge technology at the time, but shows the age of the infrastructure below ground, Cardin said.

Pluta said rain events of as little as one and a half inches can cause the sanitary sewer lines to overflow, sending untreated waste directly into the nearby Choptank River.

Cardin said the project is the type that is not glamorous, but “is critically important to the Chesapeake Bay” to mitigate sewer run off during storm events.

While the $500,000 in funding from Congressional directed spending is only a portion of the more than $4 million needed for the sewer overhaul, it is the first funding allocated.

The directed funding goes straight into the project, according Cardin, who said that other federal and state funds can be accessed through the Clean Water Act.

“The $500,000 is going to be a key part to elevate the scheduling of this (project),” Cardin said.