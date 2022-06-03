ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MD

Cardin tours Packing House, 411 Kitchen

By Mike Detmer
Dorchester Star
Dorchester Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cxEuz_0fz9FMUW00

CAMBRIDGE — U.S. Senator Ben Cardin joined Maryland Secretary of Housing and Community Development Ken Holt, 411 Kitchen founder Amanda Kidd and other dignitaries for a tour Tuesday of the Packing House in Cambridge.

Cardin’s visit to the historic Dorchester Avenue facility was to see firsthand the progress of the site he secured a $1.4 million earmark for in recent appropriations legislation.

After talking about the plan with Kidd for the shared-use commercial kitchen designed to empower, elevate and establish a thriving food entrepreneur community in Cambridge and the greater mid Shore region, Holt led a tour through the rest of the project.

The extensive renovation of the former Phillips Packing Company factory building is nearing completion.

Comments / 0

Related
Channelocity

Most expensive Baltimore neighborhoods--do you own a home here?

(Kevin Ruck/Adobe Stock Images) Baltimore, Maryland is a city rich in history. "Baltimore was established in 1729 and named for the Irish barony of Baltimore (seat of the Calvert family, proprietors of the colony of Maryland). It was created as a port for shipping tobacco and grain, and soon local waterways were being harnessed for flour milling."
BALTIMORE, MD
WMDT.com

Foodie Friday: Warwick River Cafe

SECRETARY, Md.– One local cafe keeps hungry locals on their toes by changing their menu everyday. The Foodie Team was lucky enough to enjoy a few of Warwick River Cafe’s weekend specials on this week’s Foodie Friday. Warwick River Cafe posts their specials daily to their Facebook...
SECRETARY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Lowest-earning counties in Maryland

Americans on the whole were doing well financially heading into 2020, with major markers like unemployment reaching 50-year lows. The pandemic changed all that: During the second quarter of the 2020 fiscal year, our nation’s real GDP fell by a whopping 31.4%, a number that hasn’t been seen since the Great Depression. Since then the […]
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MD
Cambridge, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Cambridge, MD
Lifestyle
City
Secretary, MD
delawarepublic.org

Delaware Pride festival draws largest crowd in history for 25th anniversary

The Delaware LGBTQ community celebrated the 25th annual Pride Festival in Dover Saturday. The Green became a rainbow as community members and allies gathered for food, drinks, musical performances, and browsed through rows of small businesses and organizations. Carm Evans sat at a tent for the Tree of Life Church,...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland’s Only Workers Comp Pharmacy Now Open in Annapolis

RescueMeds Pharmacy has announced its opening in Annapolis, MD. Led by CEO Colleen Shields, RescueMeds is an anomaly in the pharmacy world. Rescue Meds is a fixture for many attorneys and stakeholders in the worker’s compensation space. RescueMeds exclusively serves injured workers in Maryland, as well as Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. More states […]
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Katie Cherrix

How to Spend the Day in Snow Hill, Maryland

Snow Hill, Maryland may be a small town, but there are plenty of things to see, do, and enjoy to keep you busy for a day. The next time you find yourself with a free Saturday, head to Snow Hill and use this itinerary as a guide to help you fully experience the town. You can get a complete list of everything Snow Hill has to offer on the Chamber of Commerce website.
SNOW HILL, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Another display of Tammany Hall, Towson-style

Johnny Olszewski flexes his muscle in the Baltimore County Council race, endorsing the opponents of candidates who pledge to end pay-to-play politics favored by the machine [OP-ED] Baltimore County politicians have long been known for their skill at running a suburban version of Tammany Hall, the legendary political machine in...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Cardin
chestertownspy.org

Ukrainian Refugees and the Eastern Shore by Tom Timberman

Kent County isn’t the only Eastern Shore county with a declining, aging population. But, it’s Maryland’s smallest, with 19,198 and a median age approaching 50 (2020 Census) and it’s where my wife Judy and I live. Thus, when I began to write about the death and...
Bay Journal

Maryland must stop pretending that poultry waste is clean energy

The climate crisis is intensifying. The most recent report out of the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has outlined clear risks to people and the planet. Critical ecosystems like the Chesapeake Bay, long an abused outlet for our region’s pollution, will face even greater threats under a changing...
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

The Prime Rib, a longstanding Mount Vernon steakhouse, will stay put for now

The Prime Rib, once rumored to be moving from its home of 57 years in Mount Vernon to the Village of Cross Keys development in north Baltimore, will stay put for now. The venerable steakhouse has pulled out of lease negotiations for a space at Cross Keys, according to Arsh Mirmiran, a principal at Caves Valley Partners, the development firm charged with revitalizing the retail and office center.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Commercial Kitchen#Politics Federal#The Packing House#Phillips Packing Company
WMDT.com

New mental health facility opens in downtown Salisbury, focus on growth/healing

SALISBURY, Md.- A new mental health resource now calls downtown Salisbury home and looks to take a holistic approach to providing healing. The Wellness Center serves those in need of guidance on their life journey and specializes in treating individuals in marginalized communities. Services offered include individual, couples, and family...
SALISBURY, MD
FingerLakes1.com

UBI: Families in Maryland can get $500 a month- are you eligible?

There is a new proposal for a universal basic income program. If passed, families in Maryland could get $500 per month. June payments: Stimulus checks, tax rebates and UBI. If passed, this program would give 100 families in Annapolis, Maryland $500 a month. The plan will cost $800,000 and would be funded by aid given through the American Rescue Act. Find additional details here.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Bay Net

Annapolis Player Splurges On $30 Scratch-Off, Wins $100,000

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – A man from Annapolis who enjoys playing Maryland Lottery scratch-offs hit it big when he bought a $100,000 Lucky instant ticket. He won the game’s $100,000 top prize!. With his winnings, the 46-year-old plans to either buy or build a house, as he currently lives...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
kentchamber.org

98 Cannon Reopens as Riverfront Dock Bar

Waterfront dining is back in Downtown Chestertown as 98 Cannon Riverfront Grille has reopened as 98 Cannon Riverfront Dock Bar, with covered seating on the patio and beautiful views of the Chester River. The restaurant is currently offering a modified menu including burgers, tacos, wraps, pulled pork barbecue, nachos, and more. The bar is serving beer (and beer buckets), wine, and cocktails. 98 Cannon will be open daily from 11 am until 9 pm, weather permitting. Menu and hours are subject to change, for updates please visit www.facebook.com/98cannon.
CHESTERTOWN, MD
hotelnewsresource.com

Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware Breaks Ground

Cambria Hotels continues to expand with the official start of construction on the Cambria Hotel Rehoboth Beach in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware. Expected to open in spring of 2024, the four-story, 114-room Cambria will mark the brand's first property in Delaware when it debuts. Representatives from Choice Hotels and developer Pinnacle...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Dorchester Star

Dorchester Star

Dorchester County, MD
142
Followers
191
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

Dorchester Star is a weekly newspaper, serving Dorchester County, Maryland since 1873.

 https://www.myeasternshoremd.com/dorchester_star/

Comments / 0

Community Policy