ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, WI

Wisconsin hot air balloon crash leaves 3 hospitalized

By The Sun
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TSXEV_0fz9C7Vv00

A shocking hot air balloon crash left three of its passengers seriously hurt after it bounced off of a building and crashed into a train yesterday.

The City of Burlington Police Department in Wisconsin confirmed to The Sun that “three adult occupants sustained life-threatening injuries” in the shocking crash on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred at 8.15 pm local time near North Calumet Street.

The police statement read: “Flight for Life was requested and transported two of the three patients to Froedtert Hospital for treatment.

“The third patient was ground transported via ambulance to Froedtert.

“Early reports from witnesses on [the] scene indicate the hot air balloon appeared in distress and collided with a
Northbound Canadian National Train.”

Members from the City of Burlington Fire Department, Village of Waterford Fire Department, Rochester Fire Department, and Kansasville Fire Department were all on the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8pEC_0fz9C7Vv00
The incident occurred at 8.15 pm local time near North Calumet Street, as Flight for Life was requested.
TMJ4 News

Cops confirmed that the investigation into the shocking incident is ongoing as of 1.45 am ET.

Fire officials told the local ABC affiliate that the airlifted passengers were taken to Froedtert and the Medical College of Wisconsin .

Witnesses described seeing the balloon hit the building and bounce off, striking a moving train, according to a local NBC affiliate .

Bystanders reportedly ran to help victims and photos show the hot air balloon tangled in telephone wires.

The basket does not appear to be attached.

Train crews remain on the scene inspecting train tracks, according to local outlets.

It is unclear what may have caused the incident.

Neither the Burlington Police Department nor the Kansasville Fire Department, who reportedly responded to the scene, could immediately be reached for comment.

Burlington is located about 35 miles southwest of Milwaukee.

The city wrapped up the Burlington Jamboree just two days ago.

The festival spanned Memorial Day Weekend and had a variety of offerings included rides, games, food, and live entertainment.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, WI
Burlington, WI
Accidents
Burlington, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy