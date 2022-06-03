ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SHŌ Group Unveils Three Exciting Projects Headed for Salesforce Transit Center

By Nadine Blanco
What Now San Francisco
What Now San Francisco
 3 days ago

SHŌ Group , an experiential hospitality platform formerly known as JSSK Group, revealed this week their highly anticipated plans for leases signed at the Salesforce Transit Center in 2019. Headed by food and tech entrepreneur CEO Josh Sigel and Silicon Valley’s award-winning Chef Shotaro “Sho” Kamio , SHŌ Group will debut a restaurant , market , and NFT-based membership club in 2023 .

A restaurant called SHŌ will be located within the stunning 5.4-acre Salesforce Park atop Transbay Joint Powers Authority’s Salesforce Transit Center. Chef Sho will introduce a Japanese culinary tradition new to the U.S. called “Irori,” a rustic farmhouse style of dining that involves cooking over an open fire.

The space will feature a 40-square foot charcoal fireplace that will be used to cook fresh, local ingredients. There will also be a rooftop Sky Lounge with a modern Japanese sushi bar, tapas and small dishes with offerings from Michelin Star sushi master Masaki Sasaki.

On the ground floor of the Salesforce Transit Center look out for SHŌ Market, a Japanese food market specializing in freshly made bento boxes, grab-and-go fresh salads, street-food inspired dishes, prepackaged treats, curated sakes, and more. Finally, SHŌ Group will also launce an exclusive NFT-based membership club.

SHŌ Club members will gain access to immersive experiences and specialized services across the SHŌ Group platform. There will be three membership tiers, from a dedicated 24/7 concierge offering private reservations and courtesy cars at all levels, to ownership-like benefits that include a once-in-a-lifetime curated trip to Japan at the highest level. Initial SHŌ Club members will be founding members with access to all future SHŌ Group venues and experiences.

“SHŌ Group aims to defy expectations and shift perspectives through meaningful moments and interactions that rewrite the rules of hospitality,” CEO Josh Sigel says in a press release. “We could not be more excited to bring a world-class culinary and much-needed nightlife experience to the Bay Area along with SHŌ Club, one of the first global NFT-based experiential hospitality clubs. San Francisco is just the beginning.”

For more information, visit shogroup.com .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UJXAG_0fz9BwyA00
Photo: SHŌ Group
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NyDzp_0fz9BwyA00
Photo: SHŌ Group


rosevilletoday.com

Visiting Martinez, a city of surprise

Martinez, Calif. – Let’s face it, when traveling by car, oil refineries never evoke that “hey, let’s check out this city!” attitude. They often act as a visual repellent to even the most curious and avid explorers. In the process, travelers can miss out on colorful, vibrant, and fun-filled cities bursting with plenty of character. Welcome to Martinez.
MARTINEZ, CA
rwcpulse.com

Your complete guide to summer 2022 on the Peninsula

Cloudless skies and warm weather draw Peninsula residents and visitors in throngs to summertime festivals, fairs, concerts and other seasonal events centered around food, art and community. And with the last couple of summers of COVID canceling or limiting many events, many are looking forward to the return of signature summer festivities like Shoreline Ampitheatre’s Fourth of July fireworks show and the San Mateo County Fair. Check out our guide to summer fun to fill your calendar from June through September.
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
sftravel.com

What to Do in the Outer Sunset Neighborhood

Head due west towards the Pacific to discover the quiet side of San Francisco. Wide, windswept beaches beckon and tranquil residential neighborhoods are home to friendly local shops, cafes and restaurants. Welcome to the Outer Sunset. Easily reachable on the Muni Metro system by taking the N Judah, L Taraval...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
