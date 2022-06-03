ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TABLE-French cereal crop progress for week to May 30

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Below are latest weekly estimates from farm office FranceAgriMer on the crop conditions of French soft wheat, winter barley, durum wheat and spring barley, plus grain maize crop conditions and sowing progress, covering week 21 ending May 30. Figures are percentages of the crop area. SOFT...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain and reopening Black Sea ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, while corn was little changed, brokers...
Agriculture Online

‘Large supply gaps’ coming, says No. 2 U.S. turkey processor

Bird flu will have a “meaningful impact” on turkey supplies in coming months, said the head of Hormel Foods, the second-largest turkey processor in the country, on Thursday. Chief executive Jim Snee said Hormel anticipated “large supply gaps” for its Jennie-O Turkey Store operations in the months ahead because of flock losses.
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans, wheat down 12-15 cents; corn steady-down 3 cents

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 12 to 15 cents * Wheat called lower on expectations that shipments of grain from the Black Sea region will increase. * Sovecon raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. * Turkey expects progress on a plan to unlock grains exports from Ukraine's Black Sea ports when Russia's foreign minister visits next week. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Friday morning that weekly export sales of wheat totaled 364,200 tonnes. Analysts' forecasts for the weekly total had ranged from 150,000 to 450,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat contract has fallen 9.4% so far this week, which would be the biggest weekly loss for the most-active wheat contract since the week ended March 31. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat ended the overnight trading session 13-1/4 cents lower at $10.45 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last down 11 cents at $11.32-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 1/2 cent at $12.00. CORN - Steady to down 3 cents per bushel * Consolidation trade expected in corn as investors monitor early development of U.S. crop. * Corn on track to post its fifth straight weekly loss, which would be the longest for the most-active contract since a five-week stretch that ended in early August 2020. * Corn export sales were reported at 234,600 tonnes, near the low end of trade forecasts for 225,000 to 700,000 tonnes. * CBOT July corn last traded down 1-1/2 cents at $7.28-3/4 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Soybeans easing on profit-taking setback after rallying on Thursday. Signs of easing export demand for U.S. supplies adding pressure. * USDA said that soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26. Trade estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. * CBOT July soybeans last traded down 13-3/4 cents at $17.15-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Agriculture Online

French wheat, vineyards hit by heavy weekend storms

PARIS, June 6 (Reuters) - Farms across France were hit by heavy hail and fierce storms over the weekend, the National Farmers' Union Federation (FNSEA) said on Monday, following drought in May and as the wheat market already grapples with high volatility. Hail, strong winds and torrential rain caused damage...
Agriculture Online

How many acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat did U.S. farmers plant in 2022?

Would you like to gain some insight and trade recommendations ahead of the Acreage Report being released by the USDA on June 30?. Prior to this report, Kluis Commodity Advisors and Successful Farming are teaming up to conduct their own planted acreage survey. Your information will be kept confidential and only the farmers who participate in our survey will get the results as well as any trade recommendations Kluis Commodity Advisors has before the USDA releases its Acreage Report on June 30.
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower on profit-taking

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished lower on Friday on profit-taking before the weekend, brokers said. * CBOT July soybeans dropped 31-1/2 cents to settle at $16.97-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $7 to close at $407.90 per ton, while CBOT July soyoil rose 0.41 cent to end at 81.85 cents per lb. * Soybean futures pulled back amid signs of easing export demand and as the market corrected after advancing on Thursday, traders said. * Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Analysts' estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
4 ways to optimize post-emergence weed programs

There’s no time for do-overs when it comes to spraying weeds. This year’s supply and price challenges up the ante. Farmers need to get things right the first time and be more strategic with their applications, says Leslie Lloyd, an AgriGold agronomist in the Southeast. Read the full...
Agriculture Online

Iraq reports bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, OIE says

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Iraq has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a farm southeast of Baghdad, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday. The outbreak last month at the poultry farm in the province of Wasit killed...
Agriculture Online

Biofuel Producer Program to fund and restore sustainable fuel markets hit by pandemic

U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced that the Department has provided $700 million to help lower costs and support biofuel producers who faced unexpected market losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The funds are being made available through the Biofuel Producer Program, which was created as part...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on global supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained 1.7% while soybeans were up nearly 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract...
Agriculture Online

Farmers tops in trustworthiness survey

When 1,000 consumers were asked who they trusted in the food system, farmers were the clear winners, said the economists overseeing the new Gardner Food and Agricultural Policy Survey on Thursday. Participants gave farmers an average score of 5.6 on a scale of 1 to 7. Following were grocery stores...
Agriculture Online

Soybeans give most of the 39 cents gained yesterday back today | Friday, June 3, 2022

Soybeans gained 39 cents on Thursday and gave most of it back today. Corn and wheat prices have been under pressure all week, and closed lower again today. Slow exports continue to hurt the corn market. Wheat was down on poor exports and harvest pressure. The wheat harvest is moving north into Oklahoma, and they are finding better yields than expected.
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle top three-week highs

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures topped a three-week high in the most-active contract on Friday before ending lower amid pre-weekend profit-taking, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also exceeded a three-week high, while lean hog futures came under pressure at the CME. Strong demand for...
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Friday, June 3, 2022

In this Evening Edition, read about mandates and financial support for biofuel producers, the upcoming USDA Grain Stocks and Acreage Reports, and the turkey supply. On June 30, the USDA releases its quarterly Grain Stocks and Acreage Reports. June 30 is likely to be another volatile day in the grain markets, writes Al Kluis.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Indonesia has issued around 302,000 T of palm oil export permits -official

JAKARTA, June 5 (Reuters) - Indonesia has issued around 302,000 tonnes of palm oil export permits since the country restarted exports, senior minister Luhut Pandjaitan said on Sunday, while reassuring farmers and exporters that authorities would speed up the permit process. Indonesia, the world's biggest palm oil producer, on April...
Agriculture Online

Wheat consolidates as Ukraine export negotiations in focus

PARIS/SINGAPORE, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures were little changed on Friday, consolidating after losses this week as traders monitored diplomatic talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Corn also consolidated following a two-month low as the market assessed ethanol demand, U.S. planting progress and prospects for a resumption of Ukrainian sea exports.
Agriculture Online

Putin willing to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals, says AU chair

DAKAR, June 3 (Reuters) - Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is chairman of the African Union, said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a willingness to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals during a meeting in Sochi on Friday. Sall added in a statement on Twitter that Putin...
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, June 3, 2022

Soybean futures were lower in overnight trading as dry weather today in the northern Plains will allow farmers to finish planting and wet weather in the central Corn Belt will provide moisture for newly planted crops. Little or no rain is expected this weekend in much of the Dakotas and...
