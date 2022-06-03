ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Indonesia has issued export permits for 275,454 T of palm oil -official

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

JAKARTA, June 3 (Reuters) - Indonesia as of Friday has issued export permits for a total of 275,454 tonnes...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Egypt procures 3.5 mln tonnes of local wheat in harvest so far -official

CAIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Egypt has procured 3.5 million tonnes of local wheat during the harvest season so far, a senior official in the ministry of agriculture told Reuters on Saturday. The wheat procurement season ends in August, he added. (Reporting by Momen Saeed Attallah Writing by Yasmin Hussein...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat prices rise with active exports

June 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose last week amid active supplies from the country's Black Sea ports, analysts said on Monday. Prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports in June rose $15 to $425 free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said. Russia exported 620,000 tonnes of grains last week compared with 360,000 tonnes a week earlier, another consultancy, Sovecon, said, citing data from ports. The consultancy said on Friday that it had raised its forecast for Russia's wheat exports in the new July-June marketing season by 1.3 million tonnes to a record high of 42.3 million tonnes. Spring grains were planted on 26.8 million hectares as of June 2 vs 28.4 million hectares a year ago as the planting campaign is still delayed in the European part of Russia, Sovecon said. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,075 rbls/t -50 rbls wheat, European part ($247.74) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 33,700 rbls/t -1,050 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 97,500 rbls/t -3,000 rbls oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 44,400 rbls/t -1,300 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,860/t -$60 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,750/t -$100 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $933.7/t -$33.3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 60.8500 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters, Editing by Louise Heavens)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

How many acres of corn, soybeans, and wheat did U.S. farmers plant in 2022?

Would you like to gain some insight and trade recommendations ahead of the Acreage Report being released by the USDA on June 30?. Prior to this report, Kluis Commodity Advisors and Successful Farming are teaming up to conduct their own planted acreage survey. Your information will be kept confidential and only the farmers who participate in our survey will get the results as well as any trade recommendations Kluis Commodity Advisors has before the USDA releases its Acreage Report on June 30.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Putin willing to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals, says AU chair

DAKAR, June 3 (Reuters) - Senegal's President Macky Sall, who is chairman of the African Union, said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a willingness to ease exports of Ukrainian cereals during a meeting in Sochi on Friday. Sall added in a statement on Twitter that Putin...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Ukraine grain exports at 47.2 million tons so far for 2021/22 season

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine's grain exports have reached 47.2 million tonnes so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, including 148,000 tonnes in the first five days of June, the agriculture ministry said on Monday. The ministry said the total volume included 18.578 million tonnes of wheat, 22.4 million...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Iraq reports bird flu outbreak on poultry farm, OIE says

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Iraq has reported an outbreak of highly pathogenic H5N8 avian influenza, commonly called bird flu, on a farm southeast of Baghdad, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Friday. The outbreak last month at the poultry farm in the province of Wasit killed...
AGRICULTURE
Economy
Agriculture Online

Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat futures sag as traders eye Ukraine export negotiations

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures weakened on Friday as traders monitored diplomatic talks aimed at resuming shipments of Ukrainian grain and reopening Black Sea ports blocked since Russia's invasion. Soybean futures also declined as market participants booked profits before the weekend, while corn was little changed, brokers...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Industry steps up lobbying ahead of bumper EU climate votes

BRUSSELS, June 6 (Reuters) - European Union lawmakers have been inundated by lobbyists ahead of votes this week on more ambitious EU climate change policies, with some industries urging them to scale back the proposals. The European Parliament is set to confirm its position on a raft of proposals to...
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Zelenskiy says 75 mln tonnes of grain could be stuck in Ukraine by autumn

KYIV, June 6 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday there could be as much as 75 million tonnes of grain stuck in Ukraine by this autumn and that Kyiv wanted anti-ship weapons that could secure the safe passage of its exports. Zelenskiy told a briefing in Kyiv,...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Grain prices rally overnight | Monday, June 6, 2022

Wet weather over the weekend with more rain forecast for this week along with the bombing of a major export elevator in Ukraine rallied grain prices overnight. Once the day session started, corn pulled back from its 10-cent rally, soybeans turned lower on the day, and wheat prices are higher holding onto and adding to the overnight rally.
MINNESOTA STATE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises over 4% on Black Sea supply woes; corn, soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 4% on Monday, rising for a second session in three as worries over supplies from the Black Sea region and strong demand underpinned prices. Corn gained over 1% while soybeans advanced more than half a percent. "Russia is trying...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans end lower on profit-taking

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures finished lower on Friday on profit-taking before the weekend, brokers said. * CBOT July soybeans dropped 31-1/2 cents to settle at $16.97-3/4 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $7 to close at $407.90 per ton, while CBOT July soyoil rose 0.41 cent to end at 81.85 cents per lb. * Soybean futures pulled back amid signs of easing export demand and as the market corrected after advancing on Thursday, traders said. * Weekly U.S. soybean export sales were 395,600 tonnes in the week ended May 26, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. Analysts' estimates had ranged from 200,000 to 800,000 tonnes. (Reporting by Tom Polansek in Chicago; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle top three-week highs

CHICAGO, June 3 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures topped a three-week high in the most-active contract on Friday before ending lower amid pre-weekend profit-taking, analysts said. Feeder cattle futures also exceeded a three-week high, while lean hog futures came under pressure at the CME. Strong demand for...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Chicago wheat futures rise 4% on Black Sea supply woes

LONDON, June 6 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures climbed more than 4% on Monday boosted by continued disruption to the flow of supplies from Ukraine while weekend storms threatened to curb production in France. Dealers noted Russian warships continued to control access to Ukraine's Black Sea ports with Russian President...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Pfizer to spend $120 mln to boost U.S. COVID pill manufacturing

June 6 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) said on Monday it would spend $120 million to expand manufacturing of its COVID-19 antiviral treatment at its Michigan plant, as demand ramps up. Use of the pill, Paxlovid, authorized to treat newly infected, at-risk people to prevent severe illness, has soared recently...
MICHIGAN STATE
AFP

US suspends solar tariffs, boosts production in clean energy push

US President Joe Biden on Monday will suspend tariffs for two years on solar panel imports from four countries and invoke a key power to compel domestic manufacture of clean energy technology, the White House said. "Today's clean energy technologies are a critical part of the arsenal we must harness to lower energy costs for families, reduce risks to our power grid, and tackle the urgent crisis of a changing climate," the White House said in a fact sheet.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

