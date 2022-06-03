ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Corey Taylor says new Slipknot music is coming “very f**king soon”

By Metal Hammer
Louder
Louder
 3 days ago

According to Corey Taylor , new Slipknot music is coming soon.

The Slipknot frontman gave an update on the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind at a Slipknot concert at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 1.

"Now, we don't have an exact date on it, but I'm here to tell you, you're not gonna be waiting very, very fucking long,” Corey told the audience. “Goddamnit, I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon.”

The band then plunged into The Chapeltown Rag , their latest single that came out in November 2021.

Back in March, Corey said the band were working on more new music, but didn’t have a release date yet. “We don’t have a hard [release] date yet ’cause we’re lazy and we’re still mixing the damn thing," he explained.

“I can tell you it’s completely recorded and we’re about halfway through mixing it," the frontman added. "So, to me, I would say probably two or three months [from now]. That’s my ballpark. I’m hoping; I’m gonna push to get it out then – maybe summertime sometime.”

Other Slipknot members have also revealed details of this upcoming album. In March, Slipknot’s DJ Sid Wilson told Full Metal Jackie that the new album has otherworldly influences, namely sound samples of "different moons around different planets within our solar system”. And in an interview with Razor Wisconsin , drummer Jay Weinberg revealed that the album would feature “the heaviest blues album on earth”.

"I would say we kind of turned up the dials on experimentation," Weinberg said. "And there's some new things happening that are really exciting, really interesting, stuff that maybe I wouldn't have ever expected us to pull out of our hat."

We can't wait. In fact we're so excited that we've put together a list of the 10 things we're hoping for from this new Slipknot album . Take note, fellas.

Comments / 0

Related
PopCrush

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Expecting a Baby Together

Ozzy Osbourne will be a grandpa yet again! That's because Kelly Osbourne has revealed via social media that she's pregnant. Osbourne went public with her relationship with Slipknot's Sid Wilson on Valentine's Day this year and though she didn't name Wilson in her Instagram post, People is reporting that the child will be the first for the couple.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
Hello Magazine

Ozzy Osbourne pictured for the first time since health scare

Ozzy Osbourne worried his wife Sharon Osbourne when he caught Covid in late April, but the rock star appears to be on the mend. On Thursday, the Black Sabbath star was spotted leaving a recording studio in LA with Sharon, making it the first time he's been seen in public since his Covid battle. Dressed in his signature all-black attire, Ozzy looked like his younger self, albeit relying on the help of a walking stick to stabilise him.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Taylor
Person
Jay Weinberg
Person
Sid Wilson
Stereogum

Johnny Depp Joins Jeff Beck Onstage, Appears In Paul McCartney’s Tour Visuals

Jeff Beck teamed with Johnny Depp on a cover of John Lennon’s “Isolation” back in peak-lockdown 2020, and it seems they are still tight following Depp’s defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Depp made a surprise guest appearance Sunday at Beck’s concert in Sheffield, UK, two days after closing arguments at the trial wrapped up. They performed “Isolation” as well as covers of Jimi Hendrix’s “Little Wing” and Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On.”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Heritage Bank Center#Full Metal Jackie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Louder

Louder

333
Followers
157
Post
18K+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy