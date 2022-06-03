Corey Taylor says new Slipknot music is coming “very f**king soon”

According to Corey Taylor , new Slipknot music is coming soon.

The Slipknot frontman gave an update on the follow-up to 2019's We Are Not Your Kind at a Slipknot concert at Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 1.

"Now, we don't have an exact date on it, but I'm here to tell you, you're not gonna be waiting very, very fucking long,” Corey told the audience. “Goddamnit, I promise you, you will have new fucking Slipknot music very fucking soon.”

The band then plunged into The Chapeltown Rag , their latest single that came out in November 2021.

Back in March, Corey said the band were working on more new music, but didn’t have a release date yet. “We don’t have a hard [release] date yet ’cause we’re lazy and we’re still mixing the damn thing," he explained.

“I can tell you it’s completely recorded and we’re about halfway through mixing it," the frontman added. "So, to me, I would say probably two or three months [from now]. That’s my ballpark. I’m hoping; I’m gonna push to get it out then – maybe summertime sometime.”

Other Slipknot members have also revealed details of this upcoming album. In March, Slipknot’s DJ Sid Wilson told Full Metal Jackie that the new album has otherworldly influences, namely sound samples of "different moons around different planets within our solar system”. And in an interview with Razor Wisconsin , drummer Jay Weinberg revealed that the album would feature “the heaviest blues album on earth”.

"I would say we kind of turned up the dials on experimentation," Weinberg said. "And there's some new things happening that are really exciting, really interesting, stuff that maybe I wouldn't have ever expected us to pull out of our hat."

We can't wait. In fact we're so excited that we've put together a list of the 10 things we're hoping for from this new Slipknot album . Take note, fellas.