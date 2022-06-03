This Is the County in the Weirton-Steubenville, WV-OH Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Weirton-Steubenville metropolitan area, which covers parts of West Virginia and Ohio, a total of 568 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 476 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Weirton metro area comprises three counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Jefferson County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Jefferson County stands at 481 for every 100,000 people.

With the highest per capita death rate in the Weirton-Steubenville metro area, Jefferson County ranks among the top 25% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Jefferson County, OH 481 322 22,612 15,124 2 Hancock County, WV 478 142 23,295 6,914 3 Brooke County, WV 457 104 22,677 5,164

