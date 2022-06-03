ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh arboretum, botanic garden to host plant symposium

Avid gardeners and others who love plants may want to head to Raleigh next weekend as JC Raulston Arboretum and Juniper Level Botanic Garden combine resources to host the fourth Southeastern Plant Symposium and Rare Plant Auction on June 10-11.

This year’s program is in-person at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, 421 S. Salisbury St., in Raleigh’s downtown, and available worldwide online. The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday with an optional dinner from 6–8:30 p.m. On Saturday, events run from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

“Southeastern Plant Symposium is designed for serious gardeners, people who love plants, nurserymen, horticulturalists, botanists, plant nerds and plant-aholics,” said Mark Weathington, director of the arboretum. “It’s high-level, featuring many of the world’s top botanical and horticultural experts. If you want to learn about plants, we want you there.”

The rare plant auction will feature more than 300 entries.

Expert presenters include:

Eleftherios Dariotis, the Greek plantsman, aka Liberto Dario on social media, horticultural genius, lecturer, Athens, Greece.Adam Black, assistant curator and head of propagation, Bartlett Tree Research Laboratories and Arboretum. Black will discuss “The Botanical Riches of Texas: A Gold Mine for Southeastern Horticulture”Dan Hinkley, plantsman and founder, Gardens of Windcliff, and director emeritus and founder of Heronswood, Indianola and Kingston, Wash.., will discuss some introductions to his home garden.Patrick McMillan, Ph.D., horticulturist, naturalist, television personality, conservation biologist and horticultural manager at Juniper Level Botanic Gardens, will lecture on “Palmetto State Perennials for Southeastern Gardens.”

Other presenters include:

Kelly D. Norris, gardener, curator, artist, and owner, Three Oaks Garden, nationally renowned garden designer, Des Moines, Iowa.Peter Zale, Ph.D., associate director of conservation, international plant explorer, plant breeding and collections, Longwood Gardens, Kennett Square, Penn.Tony Avent, founder and co-owner, Juniper Level Botanic Garden and Plant Delights Nursery, Raleigh.Ian Caton, co-owner, Wood Thrush Natives, Floyd, Va.Shannon Currey, marketing manager, Hoffman Nursery, Rougemont.Richard Hawke, plant evaluation manager, Chicago Botanic Garden, Chicago, Ill.Hayes Jackson, urban regional extension agent, Alabama A&M University, Huntsville, Ala.Adrienne Roethling, executive director, Paul J. Ciener Botanic Garden, Kernersville.Mark Weathington, director, JC Raulston Arboretum at NC State University.

“We hope you’ll join us for two intense days of talks and the chance to visit both JC Raulston Arboretum and Juniper Level Botanic Garden,” Avent said. “You’ll have a chance to chat with the speakers and participate in the now-famous rare plant auction.

“Many of the plants in the auction will not be found anywhere else in the world,” Avent said. “We want to get plants out wherever we can, conserving them for science and for the benefit of all people.”

Online registration is required. The cost is $250. Go to https://commerce.cashnet.com/cashneti/static/storefront/NCSUJCRA/catalog/SYMP-SEMINAR/item-details/JCRA-2344O.

