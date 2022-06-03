Ethereum Staking Increases but Will ETH Flood Markets After the Merge?

While crypto prices surged last year, athletes and politicians opted to receive their paychecks in crypto, which would have dropped in value at today’s prices. An unmistakable trend in 2021 saw the New York City and Miami mayors taking their paychecks in crypto. Eric Adams, the New York City mayor, said he would receive his first three paychecks in bitcoin and ethereum, using Coinbase to convert dollars into cryptocurrency. His first paycheck was worth $9,925 in January this year, but following the respective dips of 20 and 29% in the price of bitcoin and Ethereum, his salary would now be worth $7,416, assuming equal proportions of bitcoin and ethereum. This downturn has not deterred Mayor Adams, who is still bullish on bitcoin, pointing out the slump in equities this year as proof that the recent cryptocurrency crash is not unique.

