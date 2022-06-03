ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ethereum Staking Increases but Will ETH Flood Markets After the Merge?

By Martin Young
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe amount of Ethereum (ETH) staked on the Beacon Chain has reached its highest-ever levels, but some observers are growing concerned over a large sell-off after the Merge. The amount of ETH staked in the Beacon Chain smart contract has reached 12.76 million according to Glassnode. It reported that 398,000 unique...

