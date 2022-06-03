This Is the County in the Albuquerque, NM Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Albuquerque metropolitan area, located in New Mexico, a total of 2,688 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 295 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though COVID-19 deaths per capita in the metro area are closely in line with comparable national rate, there are parts of the city where this is not the case.

The broader Albuquerque metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Valencia County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Valencia County stands at 369 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Albuquerque metro area, Valencia County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Valencia County, NM 369 280 25,026 19,009 2 Torrance County, NM 366 57 17,589 2,743 3 Sandoval County, NM 317 446 24,783 34,887 4 Bernalillo County, NM 281 1,905 22,505 152,516

