COVID-19: How Cases in the Rockford, IL Metro Area Compare to Other Major Metros

The U.S. reported over 429,000 new cases of coronavirus over the seven days ending June 1, bringing the total count to more than 82.9 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 996,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 28.4 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 31.1 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While new data shows that the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in almost every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks and superspreader events. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between different neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of COVID-19 grew at an average rate of 35.0 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 30.0% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Rockford, IL metro area consists of Winnebago County and Boone County. As of June 1, there were 28,162.6 confirmed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 Rockford residents, 9.6% higher than the national rate. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,694.8 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The incidence of coronavirus cases depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Rockford metro area, Winnebago County has the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases. As of June 1, there were 28,395.6 cases per 100,000 residents in Winnebago County, the most of any county in Rockford, yet not too far from the county with the lowest incidence. In Boone County, there were 26,923.4 cases per 100,000 residents -- the least of any county in Rockford.

In order to slow the spread of COVID-19, city and county governments have ordered the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses. These measures have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In the Rockford metro area, unemployment peaked at 23.7% in April 2020. As of November 2021, the metro area’s unemployment rate was 7.6%.

To determine how the incidence of COVID-19 in the Rockford, IL metro area compares to the rest of the country, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked metro areas based on the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents.To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is seasonally adjusted.

These are all the counties in Illinois where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

FIPS MSA Population Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 Confirmed COVID-19 cases as of June 1 per 100,000 residents Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 Cumulative COVID-19 deaths as of June 1 per 100,000 residents 16980 Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI 9,508,605 2,288,989 24,072.8 24,464 257.3 28100 Kankakee, IL 110,637 29,789 26,925.0 366 330.8 37900 Peoria, IL 406,883 113,061 27,787.1 1,291 317.3 40420 Rockford, IL 338,356 95,290 28,162.6 946 279.6 44100 Springfield, IL 209,167 61,807 29,549.1 413 197.4 19500 Decatur, IL 105,528 31,530 29,878.3 345 326.9 14010 Bloomington, IL 172,578 53,527 31,016.1 297 172.1 16060 Carbondale-Marion, IL 137,573 43,727 31,784.6 412 299.5 16580 Champaign-Urbana, IL 226,323 73,148 32,320.2 311 137.4 19180 Danville, IL 77,563 28,546 36,803.6 296 381.6

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .