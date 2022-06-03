ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

Peele: Chips and putts from local golf courses

By By Woody Peele Staff Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yK95w_0fz98HHt00

Roanoke Country Club had a pair of great rounds during the past week from Charles Mobley and Kit Selby.

Mobley scored a double-eagle on the third hole, a par five, hitting his second shot into the cup.

Selby, meanwhile, posted a round of 68, turning in seven birdies and an eagle.

Roanoke hosts a shootout on Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to all golfers.

Brook Valley

In Brook Valley’s MGA Men’s Night, a Red, White and Blue scramble was held on the front nine. Each team played three holes from the red, white and blue tees. The teams could decide which tees to play, but could only use a color three times.

Taking first place with a 30 were Austin Wood, Matt Aldridge, David Price and Mel Markowski.

Second place was determined with a scorecard playoff with the team of Philip Arana, Michah Ball, Ross Ringler and Ryan Carpenter taking it with a 31. Third, also with 31 were Rob Burleson, Greg Harris, Leo Corbin and Steve Johnson.

Greenville

Greenville Golf and Country Club held a five-person Red, White and Blue Superball for Men’s Night last week.

A tie resulted for first place between the team of Frankie Pugh, Will Carter, Joey Cuellar, Monty Pollard and T.J. O’Neal, and the team of Talbot Greene, Braxton Greene, Justin Behr, Donovan Harper and Mike Brothers. Both teams finished with scores of 27.

There are still some spots open for the 2022 Match Play Championship. Bracket drawings will be held after Men’s Night on June 8 and play will begin on June 11.

You Can Play

Washington – June 4, 5, 6, annual Summer Festival, flighted by handicap, prizes for scratch and handicap leaders. The entry fee $250 for non-members, field is limited to 100. The women’s event will be held on June 4 with an 8:30 start. Non-member may play for $60. For more information, call 252-946-3245.

To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Chasing Gold: VHSL Track and Field State Finals

LYNCHBURG, Va. – It was VHSL State Finals weekend across the Commonwealth with Classes 3 and 4 taking place at nearby Liberty University. Heritage senior star Alaysia Oakes added more gold to her illustrious high school career, edging rival Emily Coates of Rustburg in the Class 3 girls 100 meter dash. Oakes clocked in at 12.45 while Oates was right behind her at 12.48. Oakes’ win helped Heritage claim the Class 3 girls title.
LYNCHBURG, VA
piratemedia1.com

Baseball wins 20th straight to advance to regional finals

East Carolina University baseball (44-18, 20-4 American Athletic Conference) secured a seat in the Greenville Regional finals with a 4-2 win over the University of Virginia (39-17, 17-13 Athletic Coastal Conference) on June 4 in Greenville, North Carolina, for a school and conference record 20th consecutive win. The game was...
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt Co. Special Olympics basketball team heads to 2022 World Games

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The opportunity to attend Disney World is exciting, especially when it is for something bigger than life itself. Pitt County community members gathered on Friday afternoon at the Drew Steele Center in Greenville for a celebratory sendoff for the Pitt County Wildcats Special Olympics basketball team.
PITT COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roanoke, VA
Sports
City
Washington, VA
City
Roanoke, VA
City
Washington, NC
State
Washington State
City
Greenville, NC
Local
Virginia Sports
Greenville, NC
Sports
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Lexington, VA

Lexington is a historically rich city that serves as the county seat of Virginia's Rockbridge County. This modern city is especially important from a historical point of view, as it is home to many famous monuments honoring those that served the country. For those who are fascinated by the armed...
LEXINGTON, VA
WNCT

Coastal Carolina eliminates Virginia, advances to face ECU

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Coastal Carolina kept its season alive in dramatic fashion, scoring the winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning to beat Virginia 7-6 in Sunday’s first game of the Greenville Regional. The win allows Coastal (38-19-1) to advance to the Greenville Regional final series. The Chanticleers will face East Carolina […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WDBJ7.com

NCAA Baseball College World Series Regional scoreboard

(WDBJ) - No. 4 Virginia Tech throttled Columbia 24-4 on Saturday in Blacksburg to advance to Sunday’s regional final. The Hokies will have two chances to defeat the winner of Gonzaga and Columbia, beginning Sunday at 7 p.m. at English Field. Virginia lost its winner’s bracket matchup against No....
BLACKSBURG, VA
WRAL News

4A Softball: D.H. Conley shuts out East Forsyth in Game 3 to win state title

Durham, N.C. — D.H. Conley’s Oliva Hadnott watched teammate Emma Adams excel on the mound during the Vikings’ first two games in the N.C. High School Athletic Association 4A championship series against East Forsyth. Then, with a title on the line, Hadnott’s name was called Saturday afternoon and she took the bump in Game 3 of the series, her team needing just one more victory to complete the climb out of a one-game hole and claim the Vikings’ fourth softball title.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Ball#Golf Course#Roanoke Country Club#Blue
wfxrtv.com

Karl Kuhn resigns as Radford Highlanders head baseball coach

RADFORD, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR Sports got word Friday from Radford University after 3 seasons, Karl Kuhn has resigned as the Highlanders head baseball coach. According to the Radford Highlanders athletics website. Kuhn says he has accepted an opportunity to consult on an open-ended contract with a private entity. In 3 seasons leading the Highlander baseball program, Kuhn had a record of 47-64. This past season, RU went 15-33. Before coming to Radford, Kuhn was the pitching coach for the Virginia Cavaliers for 16 seasons.
RADFORD, VA
Augusta Free Press

Milepost Music sessions to be held on Blue Ridge Parkway beginning June 5

Regional musicians are coming to the Blue Ridge Parkway for intimate Sunday afternoon concerts from June through September in Virginia and North Carolina. Performers include The McKenzies, Twin Creeks Stringband, The Bouncers, Big Ron Hunter, Ashlee Watkins & Andrew Small, Harmony Hill, Beverly Street String Band, His and Hers, Root 2 Music, Eric + Addie, Uncle Henry’s Favorites, and more.
BLUE RIDGE, VA
chathamstartribune.com

"Bring play back" renovation in Camp Grove completed, event Saturday

The Danville Police Department invites the community members to the basketball courts off of Davenport Street, behind the Camp Grove Recreation Center in the Camp Grove Community for a special community event, "Bringing Play Back," Saturday, June 4, 1-3 p.m. This event will include a 3-on-3 basketball tournament, prizes and food sponsored by Total Praise Apostolic Church. The event will unveil the completely renovated courts and include a ceremonial passing of the courts back to the Camp grove Community.
DANVILLE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
gobblercountry.com

Virginia Tech football: Some roster shuffling for the Hokies

Remember late last year when the Virginia Tech Hokies were projected to be way over the NCAA-mandated 85-scholarship limit? Some panicked about the pending moves, wondering how the Hokies would make room. Fast forward to June, and Virginia Tech is under the 85-scholarship limit after a busy offseason. In assessing...
BLACKSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Blue Ridge Parkway announces live music sessions at five popular destinations

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation and Blue Ridge Music Center announced Friday they are launching free Milepost Music presentations on rotating Sunday afternoons at popular destinations along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The outdoor concerts will showcase regional musicians playing traditional music at Humpback Rocks, Peaks of...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Multiple bear sightings reported in Roanoke Sunday

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple reports of bears being spotted throughout the Star City have surfaced, prompting Roanoke Police to warn residents on appropriate procedures. Sightings were reported in both the areas near Hershberger Rd. NW and Carlton Rd. SW. Those nearby should keep animals and children indoors and check before going outdoors.
ROANOKE, VA
WBTW News13

North Carolina, Virginia getting $58M for high-speed rail

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on a rail corridor connecting Raleigh and […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
chathamstartribune.com

Local law firm gives clients peace of mind

For over a quarter-century, Robert Haley has been assisting Southside Virginia residents with estate planning and a wide variety of additional legal services. “I started my law practice in 1995 as Robert W. Haley, Attorney at Law,” Haley explained. “I initially practiced in real estate law and grew my elder law and estate planning practice over time. Elder Law and Estate Planning eventually became the firm's sole focus. As a result, in 2014, I changed the firm name to The Estate & Elder Law Center of Southside Virginia, PLLC to better reflect the practice areas that we serve as a law firm.”
DANVILLE, VA
WSLS

More than 500 without power in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Hundreds are in the dark Friday morning in the Hill City, according to Appalachian Power. The Lynchburg Department of Emergency Services says there is a reported power outage in College Hill, Garland Hill and Daniels Hill. If you come across a non-operational traffic light, treat it as a 4-way stop.
LYNCHBURG, VA
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
332
Followers
593
Post
32K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy