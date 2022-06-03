Peele: Chips and putts from local golf courses

Roanoke Country Club had a pair of great rounds during the past week from Charles Mobley and Kit Selby.

Mobley scored a double-eagle on the third hole, a par five, hitting his second shot into the cup.

Selby, meanwhile, posted a round of 68, turning in seven birdies and an eagle.

Roanoke hosts a shootout on Wednesdays starting at 5:30 p.m. The event is open to all golfers.

Brook Valley

In Brook Valley’s MGA Men’s Night, a Red, White and Blue scramble was held on the front nine. Each team played three holes from the red, white and blue tees. The teams could decide which tees to play, but could only use a color three times.

Taking first place with a 30 were Austin Wood, Matt Aldridge, David Price and Mel Markowski.

Second place was determined with a scorecard playoff with the team of Philip Arana, Michah Ball, Ross Ringler and Ryan Carpenter taking it with a 31. Third, also with 31 were Rob Burleson, Greg Harris, Leo Corbin and Steve Johnson.

Greenville

Greenville Golf and Country Club held a five-person Red, White and Blue Superball for Men’s Night last week.

A tie resulted for first place between the team of Frankie Pugh, Will Carter, Joey Cuellar, Monty Pollard and T.J. O’Neal, and the team of Talbot Greene, Braxton Greene, Justin Behr, Donovan Harper and Mike Brothers. Both teams finished with scores of 27.

There are still some spots open for the 2022 Match Play Championship. Bracket drawings will be held after Men’s Night on June 8 and play will begin on June 11.

You Can Play

Washington – June 4, 5, 6, annual Summer Festival, flighted by handicap, prizes for scratch and handicap leaders. The entry fee $250 for non-members, field is limited to 100. The women’s event will be held on June 4 with an 8:30 start. Non-member may play for $60. For more information, call 252-946-3245.

To report golf news, tournament information, or other information contact Woody Peele at wpeele@reflector.com.