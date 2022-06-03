This Is the County in the Bismarck, ND Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Bismarck metropolitan area, located in North Dakota, a total of 469 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 359 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

The higher than average per capita COVID-19 death rate across the metro area is being driven by one area in particular.

The broader Bismarck metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Morton County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Morton County stands at 465 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Bismarck metro area, Morton County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Morton County, ND 465 142 37,071 11,323 2 Sioux County, ND 431 19 30,818 1,360 3 Burleigh County, ND 323 303 37,653 35,295 4 Oliver County, ND 272 5 17,910 329

