This Is the County in the Asheville, NC Metro Area with the Most Deaths from COVID-19

More than 1 million Americans have died from COVID-19 - more than the total number of Americans killed in World War I and World War II combined.

In the Asheville metropolitan area, located in North Carolina, a total of 1,202 deaths have been attributed to the virus, equal to 267 fatalities for every 100,000 people. Nationwide, 305 deaths have been attributed to the virus per 100,000 people.

Though deaths attributable to the virus are less common across the metro area than they are nationwide, this is not the case in some parts of the city.

The broader Asheville metro area comprises four counties or county equivalents -- and of them, Madison County has had the most COVID-19 fatalities per capita. So far, the per capita coronavirus death rate in Madison County stands at 378 for every 100,000 people.

Though it has the highest per capita death rate in the Asheville metro area, Madison County ranks among the middle 50% of all U.S. counties or county equivalents by COVID-19 death rate per capita.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of June 1, 2022.

Rank Geography Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths Confirmed cases per 100,000 people Total confirmed cases 1 Madison County, NC 378 81 24,765 5,301 2 Haywood County, NC 366 221 22,144 13,382 3 Henderson County, NC 278 316 22,630 25,713 4 Buncombe County, NC 229 584 21,889 55,703

