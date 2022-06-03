NEWS BRIEF: Appeals court says lawyer Lin Wood must undergo mental health exam

Republican activist Ginni Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, pushed Republican lawmakers in Arizona to cancel their own state’s votes for Joe Biden, arguing officials should override votes for Biden and replace them with a “clean slate of Electors,” according to emails obtained by the Washington Post. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the bombshell news, explaining that “even before the violence of the insurrection, this was planned as a coup through voter fraud.”May 20, 2022.
Far-right Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina is on his way out of Congress — and it might be for good. That’s because a federal appeals court on Tuesday overturned a district court ruling that blocked a challenge to Cawthorn’s eligibility to serve in Congress. The lawsuit, filed on behalf of North Carolina voters by a group called Free Speech for People, argued that Cawthorn had violated the 14th Amendment by allegedly aiding the Jan. 6 insurrection and, therefore, shouldn’t be allowed to serve in Congress. In March, a federal judge said Cawthorn was protected by a Civil War-era law that was meant to give amnesty to Confederates who fought against the Union, but that ruling was reversed Tuesday.
Joe Biden | Supporters of gun control and firearm safety measures hold a protest rally outside the US Supreme Court as the Court hears oral arguments in State Rifle and Pistol v. City of New York, NY, in Washington, DC, December 2, 2019 (Getty Images/Salon) Florida state Rep. Randy Fine,...
The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ruled against immigrants seeking judicial review of mistakes and errors made by immigration agencies. In a 5-4 majority opinion, Justice Amy Coney Barrett wrote that federal courts are categorically barred from considering such issues. “It is no secret that when processing applications, licenses, and...
Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused Republicans of wanting babies to starve Friday via her social media. Clinton made the remark in response to a statement from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas expressing outrage that baby formula was being shipped to border migrant camps despite an ongoing national shortage.
This article originally appeared on The Texas Tribune. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has told a lower appeals court to take another look at the controversial illegal voting conviction of Crystal Mason, who was given a five-year prison sentence for casting a provisional ballot in the 2016 election while she was on supervised release for a federal conviction.
A pro-choice activist protesting outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday disparaged the justice's views on abortion by claiming she doesn't know what it's like to give birth. Barret has five biological children and two adopted children. "It's also possible that...
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) There were several states that attempted to replace the electors chosen by voters in the 2020 election. It was part of a plot by former President Donald Trump's campaign and legal team to somehow overthrow the election simply by having supporters push their way into the rooms where the electors were.
Yesterday, a federal district court judge dismissed MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell's counterclaims against election machine manufacturers U.S. Dominion and Smartmatic. The counterclaims were filed in the companies' defamation suit against Lindell, who had accused the firms of stealing the 2020 election with rigged election machines. In addition, Judge Nichols imposed sanctions on Lindell, given the "groundless" and "frivolous" nature of his claims. Last fall, Judge Nichols had also denied Lindell's attempt to dismiss the defamation claims.
A group of lawyers filed a complaint to the State Bar of Texas over Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election, claiming he "played a leading role" in trying to change the election results.
Rhona Graff, who worked for years as executive assistant to Donald Trump, "cast doubt on the completeness of" a sworn affidavit submitted by Trump in May in an effort to clear a judge's finding of contempt, according to a Monday filing by the New York Attorney General's Office. Trump was...
Click here to read the full article. Leaders of the far-right militia group the Oath Keepers have been cooperating with the FBI, CNN reported on Monday. The bureau has conducted interviews and is in the possession of phones and digital files in which members reveal what communications they had with those close to former President Donald Trump.
Kellye SoRelle, a lawyer who works with members of the group yet does not represent any of them in court, told the outlet of several meetings with the FBI in which she has given up phones. “I’ve done interviews. I’ve done everything. I’m helping...
The original leak came nine days ago. On Monday, May 2, Politico reported on a leaked draft opinion from Justice Samuel Alito leaving little doubt that Republican-appointed Supreme Court justices were prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade. Five days later, there was another leak. On Saturday, May 7, The Washington...
An abortion care provider pushed back on questions from a Republican congressman when she was asked about whether she would ever abort a foetus that was halfway through the birth canal.The questioning took place during a House Judiciary Committee hearing focusing on how abortion rights are at risk. The hearing came after Politico reported a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court ruling that enshrined the right of women to seek an abortion.Representative Mike Johnson of Louisiana asked Dr Yashica Robinson, an obstetrician-gynecologist based in Huntsville, Alabama, whether she supports the right of...
