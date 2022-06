And now for something completely different, here is a spy video unlike any other we've seen before. It's a Lamborghini Urus behaving strangely, but not because there's something wrong with it. The SUV was used as a shield to block the man with the camera from filming the hypercar behind it. Yes, that looks like an Aventador, but with the peeps from Sant'Agata Bolognese going the extra mile to hide it, we're likely dealing with something else.

