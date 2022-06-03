ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cubs try to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

FOX Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLINE: Cardinals -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the St. Louis Cardinals. Chicago has a 22-29 record overall and a 10-17 record at home. The Cubs are 8-24 in games...

www.foxsports.com

