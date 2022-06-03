ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China and Australia's dueling Pacific tours make final stops

By NICK PERRY
Pacific Islands China In this photo supplied by the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs, Australia's Minister for Foreign Affairs, Penny Wong, left, poses for a photo with the King of Tonga, Tupou VI in Nuku'alofa, Tonga, Friday, June 3, 2022. (Marian Kupu/Australian Department of Foreign Affairs via AP) (Marian Kupu)

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — (AP) — The foreign ministers of Australia and China were both making their final stops Friday on what has become an island-hopping diplomatic duel in the South Pacific.

Australia’s Foreign Minister Penny Wong arrived in Tonga where she met with Prime Minister Hu’akavameiliku and other officials including King Tupou VI. Her visit came just three days after China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi held similar meetings in Tonga.

Wong and the officials talked about climate change and rebuilding efforts after the devastating earthquake and tsunami that hit in January. Also on the agenda was the contentious issue of regional security.

“We are not a government or a country that wants to come in and tell you what you should do,” Wong said at a news conference in the capital, Nuku'alofa.

She said Australia considered itself part of the Pacific family.

“We want regional security to be dealt with, to be the responsibility of the Pacific family,” Wong said. “And we will continue to engage with our friends, our partners in the region.”

Hu’akavameiliku said Tonga was honored that Wong had decided to visit just two weeks after taking office, following an election in Australia.

“This is a clear sign of the Australian government’s strong commitment to strengthening our bilateral relations and engagement with our region,” the prime minister said.

Meanwhile, Wang met in Papua New Guinea with Prime Minister James Marape and other officials ahead of a scheduled flight Friday afternoon to East Timor, the final stop on his eight-nation tour of the region and the first outside of the South Pacific. Wang is due to leave from East Timor on Saturday.

Wang had hoped to ink an ambitious multilateral deal with 10 South Pacific nations this week covering everything from security to fisheries. He couldn't find consensus on that deal but has been notching up smaller wins by signing bilateral agreements with many of the countries he's been visiting.

The diplomatic push by China, especially around Pacific security, has caused deep concern among some of the island nations as well as farther afield in Canberra and Washington. Since news of the proposed deal emerged, Wong has made two trips to the Pacific to shore up support for Australia.

