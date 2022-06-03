ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

‘Spunky and strong’: Baby giraffe born at Wisconsin zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLtkX_0fz95F8800

MILWAUKEE — Welcome to the world!

According to WDJT, the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin announced Thursday that a female reticulated giraffe calf was born to mother Marlee and father Bahatika on May 27. The new arrival stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 164 pounds, the zoo wrote in an Instagram post.

“Marlee is 10 years old, and this is her third calf,” the zoo captioned several photos of the newborn. “The care team says that the calf is ‘spunky and strong,’ and you can visit both of them from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.”

The zoo added that it would need the public’s help to name the baby. “Stay tuned!” the post read.

The new calf’s older sister Maya, born in 2018, is also a member of the zoo’s giraffe herd, WITI reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
CBS 58

Racine & Me: Meet cancer survivor Kim Terpstra

RACINE, WI (CBS 58) - A breast cancer survivor in the Kenosha-Racine area is sharing her story of survival with the people of Wisconsin. Kim Terpstra joined Alex Corradetti on Racine & Me to share some of the emotional challenges she faced during her battle with cancer. Despite the pandemic, Kim was able to get her routine mammogram. She was then called back due to some abnormalities, which led to a biopsy and diagnosis of Lobular Carcinoma in Situ (LCIS), which is pre-cancer in the lining of the milk producing glands in the breast.
RACINE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

June marks the return of local dairy breakfasts across Wisconsin

HORICON, Wis. — Farmers in Dodge County spent Sunday morning flipping hundreds of pancakes, scrambling eggs and frying cheese curds for the 42nd annual Dairy Brunch. Marshall Angst brought his wife, Haley and son, Sully. “Good food, good company, get out and see a different farm and some equipment...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
Milwaukee County, WI
Lifestyle
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Milwaukee, WI
WISN

Waukesha County dog rescue needs volunteers

HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Giraffe#Wdjt#The Milwaukee County Zoo#Witi#Cox Media Group
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee COVID cases dip, positivity rises

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Health Department on Friday, June 3 reported that the COVID-19 disease burden has shown slight improvement – but positivity has worsened. According to the health department, the city saw 233.8 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people over the past week. The disease burden fell from the previous week's 239.1 – the gating metric remains "extreme."
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
On Milwaukee

Dominic the Food Reviewer: Gus's Deli

At OnMilwaukee, we believe in lifting up all voices and using our platform to support others’ dreams. And that's what we hope to do for Dominic the Food Reviewer. When I first met Dominic almost two years ago, I was impressed by his passion, his curiosity and his interest in improving his writing. Over time, I’ve not only enjoyed getting to know him better, but he has taught me as much as I have him. My hope is that you’ll not only enjoy reading Dominic’s reviews, but also glean understanding and joy from seeing the world of food through his eyes. -- Lori Fredrich, Dining Editor.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeemag.com

15 Statewide Festivals to Check Out This Summer

Travel around Wisconsin for these exciting celebrations. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. 1. Outta Sight Kite Flight. See 100-plus-foot kites, stunt demonstrations and even kite-making workshops for the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee man missing; last seen October 2018

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to located David Ruiz, who was last heard from on October 1, 2018. Officials say Ruiz may be in Los Angeles, California. Ruiz is described as a male, white, 52 years old, 5’6' tall, weighing 130 pounds, bald, with brown...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

In Focus: BMO optimistic on future of downtown tower

The BMO Tower in downtown Milwaukee opened in April, 2020, right after the start of the COVID pandemic. Jud Snyder, BMO Financial Group's senior executive for Southeast Wisconsin, said the company has "somewhere around 40% of our employees back on any given day." "But that's not unusual for us," Snyder...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Child nearly drowns on city's northwest side: police

MILWAUKEE - First responders were called to the Hyatt Place near 117th and Silver Spring around 8 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible drowning. A 6-year-old girl almost drowned, according to police. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy