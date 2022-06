Click here to read the full article. Greece rebutted a claim Sunday by the British Museum that most of the Parthenon Marbles were removed from “the rubble” around the Acropolis. The assertion came days after UNESCO announced the first formal talks between the U.K. government and Greece regarding the potential reunification of the ancient statuary with the Athenian monument. Jonathan Williams, the deputy director of the London institution, said during a UNESCO meeting Friday that “these objects were not all hacked from the building as has been suggested,” according to the Guardian. The sculptures, comprising fifteen metopes, seventeen pedimental figures, and a section...

MUSEUMS ・ 13 DAYS AGO