Economy

Airbnb to facilitate shift of host data to rivals ahead of China shutdown

By Reuters Staff
 3 days ago
BEIJING (Reuters) - Airbnb Inc said on Friday it will facilitate the shift of housing and host data to several Chinese domestic rental platforms before it shuts down operations in mainland China from the end of July.

Hosts will be able to migrate information about their listings and reviews with one click, it said.

Airbnb has struck agreements with Chinese platforms including Meituan Homestay Xiaozhu/Feizhu and Tujia so that qualified hosts gain support such as help with directing traffic to their listings and targeted gift vouchers, it added.

