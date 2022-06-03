ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vivica Fox accuses Jada Pinkett Smith of taking ‘no accountability’ over Will Smith Oscars slap

By Peony Hirwani
The Independent
 3 days ago

Vivica Fox has accused Jada Pinkett Smith of taking “no accountability” over the incident where her husband, Will Smith, slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars.

On Thursday’s episode of The Wendy Williams, the 57-year-old actor said that she held back tears as she heard the latest episode of Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.

In the episode, Pinkett Smith spoke about the Oscars night.

She said: “My deepest hope is that these two intelligent, capable men have an opportunity to heal, talk this out and reconcile.

“The state of the world today, we need them both. And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening.”

One day after Pinkett Smith’s new episode aired, Fox said: “This is going to be difficult for me. These are my peers. I’ve done a movie with both of them. Set It Off with Jada and Independence Day with Will Smith, which absolutely changed my life.

“When I saw this video last night, it made me cry, I’ll be very honest with you guys.

“I really felt to be a partner to Will Smith whose career basically took a crumble that night. We were all rooting for Will Smith that night – Oscar night – we wanted him to win.”

She added: “Will Smith that night as far as I was concerned was going to be crowned this generation’s Sidney Poitier, which is a huge honour.”

Fox continued by explaining why she thinks Pinkett Smith should also be held accountable for the incident, which sent shockwaves around Hollywood and prompted Will Smith to resign from the Academy.

“Will Smith was defending her honour, that’s the reason he walked on stage and slapped because he felt like his wife had been offended so for me to see no accountability as a partner,” Fox said. “Also, let’s not forget, Chris Rock was assaulted. We cannot forget that for basically telling a joke that I really felt wasn’t that bad.”

The Set It Off star ended by saying that she has a lot of “love for the Smiths”.

“I know their children. I’ve watched them grow up,” she said. “I just wish we could have just a little more accountability and for it to not seem so self-righteous on Jada’s part and that’s my feelings.”

The Independent has contacted Pinkett Smith’s representative for comment.

Marinda Taylor
2d ago

jada is one sick individual trying to boost her career by throwing will under the bus she a feminist she think she better then men she need t o find her island

I'm Just Saying...
2d ago

Jada is the cause of this whole incident and is now trying to distance herself from it and throwing Will (and Chris) under the bus. It's everybody's fault but hers.

Janet Tait
2d ago

Totally agree with Ms. Fox. Additionally, Will had no problem with what Chris said and was laughing about it until he looked at Jada and saw her face. That's when Will went to the stage and slapped Chris!

