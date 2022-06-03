ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mooresboro, NC

A quarter of a century and a full heart

Bladen Journal
Bladen Journal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jIdPv_0fz94m1m00
Bo Wagner Faith Focused

The first Sunday of June 1997 at once seems like yesterday and like 1,000 years ago. That was the date that my wife and I and one other couple up in their 70s started the Cornerstone Baptist Church of Mooresboro, NC. We had canvassed the area a few weeks ahead of time and, on our first service, had twenty-seven people in attendance. We are now celebrating our twenty-five-year anniversary, which normally leads me to quip, “I started the church when I was 9.”

Twenty-five years.

Three years ago, on our 22nd anniversary, I wrote a column about the funny things that have happened along the way, things like setting the entire front lawn on fire, building a steeple in the back room of the church without paying attention to the fact that its base was bigger than the door frame we intended to carry it out through, a fire extinguisher still present from the old fish camp blowing its top right through the roof of the building, and a brouhaha over Kool-Aid.

Good times.

But if you will be so kind as to bear with me as I put my thoughts and my heart on paper once again, I would like to reminisce just a bit about the amazing, heart-strings-tugging things I have been blessed to see through these 25 years. God’s people really are the most amazing people on earth when you get right down to it, and I love being around them.

My wife had a pre-teen girls activity at our house one afternoon, and it included making homemade cookies. One of our precious young ladies came to her and asked, “Mrs. Dana, would it be okay if I make a cookie to take home to my brother? If not, that’s no problem; he can just have mine.” Precious kid, that one.

Our bus started picking up a girl who had next to nothing and was being raised by a single and somewhat aged and infirmed father. She came to church every Sunday for weeks in a row wearing the same tattered and stained dress and clearly had never had anyone to show her how to take care of herself. Three of our older teenage girls came to her in church and said, “We want to take you out tomorrow for a big day.”

They arranged a time to meet and went and picked her up. They took her shopping, and with their own money, bought her a bunch of nice new clothes, got her hair styled, and got her a mani-pedi. She walked in the next service beaming from ear to ear like Cinderella at the ball. Hard not to cry when you see something like that.

Just before Christmas one year, three of our bus kids had their apartment burn down. The landlord moved them into another one, but all of the gifts, clothes, furniture, everything was lost. Within 24 hours, our folks had loaded up a large enclosed trailer twice with everything they needed, including new gifts to go under the tree.

A gentleman and his family once came to our church for a couple of years and then decided we were not exactly what they were looking for. They left on good terms and went to a church just a few miles away. A year or so later, the man came down with very serious cancer, and we found out about it. And on the day he went in for surgery, twenty-four members of our church were there in the waiting room gathered around his wife, along with some folks from their new church.

He made it through that round. But when it finally got him a year or so later, a bunch of men showed up at their large property unannounced and cut the grass that had been getting out of hand for weeks.

A good family went into court to fight for custody of a child that had been in their home for a good while, and so many people from the church showed up to support them that most of us had to wait outside.

Another family landed on some hard times and lost their means of transportation. Another family in church gave them a vehicle. More handicap ramps have been built both for members and folks in need in the community than I can count. A single mom with small kids was set up with furniture and groceries. Multiple kids in need have been taken in and raised by people who were not even related to them.

One of our charter members, our “church grandmother,” got too old and weak to take care of herself and had to move to Atlanta to live with her son and family. But she told him often how much she missed us, and he told us. So an entire busload of people loaded up and drove three and a half hours just to visit her.

Other pastors could doubtless add a library full of instances that they have seen through their ministries. What it boils down to is that God’s people are wonderful, the best anywhere. They have not just read the words of Matthew 25:40; they have internalized them. Those words are from Jesus, who said, “Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

I love being around God’s people.

Pastor Wagner can be contacted by email at 2knowhim@cbc-web.org.

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Carolina

Livermush festival puts spotlight on Piedmont region specialty

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Thousands came to Main Street in the city of Marion to celebrate one the community’s favorite foods. Livermush is made using pig liver, other excess pig parts, corn meal, and spices. There are many ways Livermush can be prepared, but is a popular breakfast...
MARION, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate woman meets former POW whose name was on POW support bracelet

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The 'Vietnam Prisoners of War 49th Freedom Reunion' kicked off on June 1, wrapping up June 5. Every year, surviving Vietnam POWs meet in different cities across the country to share stories, reconnect, and renew their bonds of friendship. This year the reunion was held in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, SC
WBTV

Hartley Plyler continues to inspire those around her

ELLENBORO, N.C. (WBTV) - Hellllllooooooooooooo, Hartley Plyler. We haven’t had a public update on this now 24-year-old since 2018. Lots has changed since then. One of the biggest things for this longtime one of our #MollysKids is she graduated from the ClemsonLIFE program in 2018, and started living independently in an apartment near the school.
ELLENBORO, NC
FOX Carolina

Summer passport for kids in Spartanburg

SLED is investigating the death of Gloria Satterfield, a longtime housekeeper who died at the home of Alex Murdaugh. A man is facing charges after investigators say he threatened an Upstate school. Groundbreaking for Swamp Rabbit Trail in Laurens County. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has...
SPARTANBURG, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mooresboro, NC
WYFF4.com

Upstate church opens food bank in Spartanburg County

LYMAN, S.C. — As the summer kicks off, an Upstate church is trying to make sure no family goes hungry. Potter's House Worship Center opened a non-profit food bank at its new location on Hampton Road in Lyman. When the school year ends, that often means meals for a...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Greenville add oversized umbrellas to Unity Park for shade

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Greenville added oversized umbrellas to Unity Park Saturday morning. The City added these umbrellas to provide shade for visitors after more than 1,700 people signed a petition calling for more shaded areas at the park. Right now, there are three umbrellas at...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
asheville.com

Local Couple Opens New “Once Upon A Child” in Asheville

Once Upon A Child, a children’s clothing and accessories retail resale concept, has announced the grand opening of its location in Asheville located at 104 River Hills Road Unit D&E. The brand is known for its affordable, gently used children’s clothes, shoes, toys, equipment and more, and provides local...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart On#Brethren Church#Atlanta#Kool Aid
Dezeen

Harding Huebner perches Nova Residence on sloped site in North Carolina

Materials intended to blend with the natural landscape and interior finishes made from a single tree feature in a wood-clad home in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina designed by American studio Harding Huebner. The Nova Residence is located in Asheville, a town in the mountainous western part of...
ASHEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
kiss951.com

Get Casted As Extra In New Film in Charlotte North Carolina

Francene Marie interviewed Casting Director Keema Mingo about a new movie being filmed in Charlotte, North Carolina. Submit your photo and info to be an EXTRA in this movie. Yes, Crypt TV is setting up lights and cameras for ‘The Angry Black Girl & Her Monster’ From Bomani J. Story As First English-Language Feature and they’re looking for EXTRAS. The movie is about a teenage anti-hero, Vicaria, who is on a desperate quest to cure death. With brilliant intelligence and a willingness to lose it all, Vicaria is able to resurrect the corpse of her recently slain brother, but unknowingly creates an unstoppable monster hungry for revenge. Learn more about the film here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

“Homegrown & Homemade” at Baker Farm in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Ag & Art Tour for Eastern York County begins Saturday, June 4th. There are many stops on the tour. One stop, Baker Farm!. The family-owned farm focuses on heritage breed sheep!. At the stop visitors will find hand-made items, music, food, and...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WBTV

$15,000 in funding awarded to Three Rivers Land Trust for canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Providing public access has always been a key component of the work that the Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust does, and with the generous gift of $15,000 from an anonymous donor, there will be more areas for the public to recreate. This particular donation will go directly towards the construction of a canoe and kayak launch on the Uwharrie River on NC Highway 49. With no existing access in the area, this donation will be a stepping stone to providing outdoor enthusiasts with a new area to explore.
SALISBURY, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
527K+
Views
ABOUT

Bladen Journal

 https://www.bladenjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy