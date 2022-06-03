ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comics

‘Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko’ Review: A Kaleidoscopic Anime With a Lovely Coming-of-Age Tale at its Heart

By Tomris Laffly
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fXtqi_0fz94hc900

Click here to read the full article.

A gleaming and delightful anime with a large appetite for tenderness and laughter, director Ayumu Watanabe ’s mother-daughter saga “ Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko ” boundlessly adores its titular character even when it lingers a tad too long on her happy-go-lucky naiveté or ample love of food.

We get introduced to Nikuko (Shinobu Ôtake), a charming thirtysomething living with her young daughter, Kikuko (Cocomi), as she contentedly works at a local grill house in a small port town in Northern Japan. Heavyset, carefree and irrepressibly joyful in a manner that both puzzles and disarms everyone around her, she is known as “the cheery plump lady who wound up living here” to townsfolk. There is a lot of truth to that, as the film’s stunning opening montage recaps, guided largely by Kikuko’s voiceover, like the rest of the movie.

Being a punch-drunk romantic a little too trusting of scheming men who mercilessly take advantage of her, Nikuko often falls in love with the wrong sort and moves to a new village every time an ill-fated affair predictably turns sour. We learn that it was on the heels of one such heartbreaking romance when she and Kikuko found themselves in their current living arrangement, after the latest loser deserted her abruptly with no explanation. So what is the ever-hopeful woman to do, if not rise back up on her feet like she’d done in the wake of every momentary fall and settle down for the next chapter of her life that she yearns to make as ordinary as possible?

It proves tough to go with the outspoken Nikuko’s proud “ordinary life” mantra at times, and not only because everything about this delicate character — from her idiosyncratic clothing to her enchantingly overstuffed boat house — screams unconventional. After all, she resides within a world brought to life in astonishing detail by Studio 4°C , the reliably inventive Japanese animation outfit behind “Children of the Sea.” In the same vein, “Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko” vividly conjures up a kaleidoscopic tapestry of shimmering waters, mournful rainfalls (with at least one visual nod to the Hayao Miyazaki classic “My Neighbor Totoro”) and wistful pastoral elements, all touched by the innovative baton of Japanese comedian Sanma Akashiya (billed as the creative producer here). Add to that the heaps of genuinely mouthwatering food — French toast, fried noodles, juicy meats and other delicacies fashioned more appetizingly than any food stylist could have pulled off — and you get a hot pot that tastes anything but ordinary.

That food — or rather, Nikuko’s frequent consumption of it, often shown in impolite close-ups — bears examination, since “Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko” emphasizes it repeatedly. One could read into that recurring impulse to accentuate Nikuko’s weight (along with her clumsy shortcomings elsewhere) and deem it unkind. But working from a novel by Kanako Nishi, screenwriter Satomi Ohshima and director Watanabe are thankfully careful in avoiding cheap laughs at the expense of their big-hearted character. Their film doesn’t mock Nikuko, but rather sees her through the eyes of her skeptical daughter Kikuko. After all, she is at a confusing age of colliding hormones and complicated emotions, a period in which children tend to be harshly critical of their parents and see nothing but what they perceive as their mistakes.

In that regard, “Fortune Favors Lady Nikuko” joins Pixar’s recent “Turning Red” as a loving coming-of-age tale where fiercely dissimilar mothers and daughters have to entertain each other’s lenses. And the script is refreshingly open-handed to allow audiences, young and mature, to taste ample amounts of both perspectives and find traces of their own truth in the duo’s evolving story. On one side, there is the young Kikuko, a tomboyish, introverted bookworm dealing with her share of mean-girl school drama (in which she could be the perpetrator) and growing romantic feelings toward a lovable weirdo. On the other, there is Nikuko, yearning to keep their boat afloat in the best way she knows how.

What packs a punch in their richly constructed journey, one in which Kikuko has a lot of growing up to do despite seeming like the mature member of the household, is a piercing last-act reveal beautifully told in a flashback. Without saying too much, rest assured, it’s as surprising and lavish in spirit as Nikuko, rejoicing the notion of acceptance and generosity as the key ingredients of any loving familial relationship.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Young Thug Denied Bond in RICO Case Against YSL

Click here to read the full article. Rapper Young Thug was denied bond at a hearing on Thursday in Atlanta for his role in the alleged Young Slime Life gang. In his announcement of the decision, Judge Ural Glanville said that he believes Young Thug, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is a danger to the community and could intimidate witnesses if released. Glanville also said he has “some concerns” about Williams being a flight risk. “There has been significant proffers about Mr. Williams being a danger to the community,” Glanville said in his decision. “In particular, the state’s proffer that they...
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

Alec John Such, Bon Jovi’s First Bassist, Dies at 70

Click here to read the full article. Bassist Alec John Such, a founding member of Bon Jovi, has died at the age of 70, Jon Bon Jovi announced on social media today (June 5). A cause of death is as yet unknown. “We are heartbroken to hear the news of the passing of our dear friend Alec John Such,” Bon Jovi posted. “He was an original. As a founding member of Bon Jovi, Alec was integral to the formation of the band. … To be honest, we found our way to each other thru him — He was a childhood friend of...
MUSIC
Variety

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make First Public Appearance in U.K. Since 2020

Click here to read the full article. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made their first public appearance in the U.K. since stepping down as senior royals in March 2020. The couple, who are now based in California, returned to Britain for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations marking her 70 years on the throne. Although they kept a low profile during Thursday’s Trooping the Color ceremony, they were in full view at Friday’s National Service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, where their entrance drew loud cheers from the gathered crowd outside. Senior members of the Royal Family congregated at the iconic...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

New Demon Slayer Art Celebrates Entertainment District Arc

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have wrapped up its second season run earlier this year, but the anime is hyping up everything that happened with the Entertainment District arc in some special new art for the series! The second season of the anime took on the Entertainment District arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and it had introduced Tanjiro Kamado and the others to a deadly new mission. They had to sneak through the Yoshiwara District to find the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui's missing wives, and it was here they came face to face with the first major demon from Muzan Kibutsuji's upper ranks.
COMICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hayao Miyazaki
ComicBook

Fairy Tail Creator Celebrates Juvia in Cute New Sketch

Fairy Tail series creator is celebrating Juvia Day with some cute new art of Juvia Lockser shared with fans! While Fairy Tail ended its main series run some time ago (although there is a manga sequel keeping the story going to this day), many fans are still keeping it alive by celebrating some of their major favorites. This has led to holidays like special days set for each of the characters, and this Summer has kicked off a whole new wave of this such as the day honoring Juvia that fans have been floating around for several years.
COMICS
UPI News

'Love & Gelato' trailer brings Jenna Evans Welch novel to life

June 3 (UPI) -- Netflix is giving a glimpse of the new film Love & Gelato. The streaming service shared a trailer for the romantic comedy Friday. Love & Gelato is based on the Jenna Evans Welch novel of the same name. The film follows high school graduate Lina (Susanna Skaggs) as she spends the summer before college in Italy.
MOVIES
ComicBook

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Shares New Cover For Its Latest Spin-Off

While the main series of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has followed the story of the Joestars for decades, the spin-off stories take the opportunity to further explore several supporting characters that have assisted, or hindered, the missions of the Stand users. One such example is Crazy Diamond's Demonic Heartbreak, which shows the villain Hol Horse teaming up with the hero Josuke Higashikata for the first time, with the series recently releasing the first cover for the initial volume of the spin-off.
COMICS
HipHopDX.com

Jeezy's Wife Jeannie Mai Introduces Their Baby Girl To The World

After Jeannie Mai and Jeezy gave birth to a beautiful baby girl on January 11, the former officially introduced the bundle of joy to the world on Thursday (June 2). Jeannie made the grand reveal of her new daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins on her YouTube series Hello Hunnay. Monaco was brought out by Jeannie’s mom and was decked out in an animal print outfit and a light-brown headpiece. The new mother became a bit emotional before introducing her daughter on camera, saying she “got really scared, guarded and protected” about showcasing her new baby. “Please excuse the nerves,” she said.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Japanese Anime
CNET

More People Need to Watch the Best Sci-Fi Gem on Prime Video

If you love reading Reddit theories about sci-fi thriller endings, I have a simple request. Stop scrolling on whatever streaming service you've been staring at, pop onto Prime Video and watch 2013's low-budget sci-fi flick Coherence ASAP -- it's free for subscribers, right now. I know. I just watched it… for the fourth time.
TV & VIDEOS
Essence

Meet Monaco! Jeannie Mai Introduces Adorable Daughter With Jeezy

The talk show host officially introduced her 5-month-old daughter to the world and we're already obsessed!. Be prepared to have your baby fever activated as The Real host, Jeannie Mai shares her baby girl with the world for the first time ever. On Thursday, the 43-year-old TV host officially introduced...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey' Trailer Unveils the True Story About a Religious Cult in New Netflix Documentary

Netflix is about to deliver a story surrounding one of the world’s most dangerous, yet under-talked-about cult leaders, Warren Jeffs. Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey will pull the curtain back on the man who picked up the torch from his father, Rulon Jeffs, and continued a horrifying offshoot of the Mormon religion. Hearing firsthand from the people it affected the most, including members of the cult and women who were forced to marry during their teenage years, a trailer for the upcoming documentary series promises to tell Jeffs’ story as it's never been told before.
TV & VIDEOS
HipHopDX.com

Remy Ma Tells Radio Host To Never Bring Up Doja Cat Again

Remy Ma ignited a contentious online debate when she told Drink Champs she doesn’t consider Doja Cat a rapper. During a recent interview with Black Compass media, one of the show’s hosts made a joke about the Doja Cat “controversy” and the Terror Squad rapper made it clear where she stood on the issue.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Pixar
Variety

Tom Cruise’s Original ‘Top Gun’ Blasts to Top of This Week’s Streaming Charts

Click here to read the full article. As “Top Gun: Maverick” shattered box-office records over Memorial Day weekend, the original “Top Gun” soared to the top of the U.S. streaming charts this week. Paramount Pictures’ 1986 “Top Gun,” starring a 23-year-old Tom Cruise as hotshot Navy pilot Maverick, was the most popular streaming title for the week of May 26-June 1, according to consumer data released by Reelgood. In addition, the movie is currently No. 1 on Apple’s iTunes movie charts in the U.S. The original “Top Gun,” which also stars Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer and Anthony Edwards, is streaming on Paramount+....
MOVIES
Variety

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Pitched Miles Teller to Tom Cruise Using a Photoshopped Mustache

Click here to read the full article. “Top Gun: Maverick” reunites filmmaker Joseph Kosinski with Tom Cruise after their work together on “Oblivion,” but that’s not the director’s only reunion in the film. Kosinski also re-teamed with Miles Teller, who earned acclaim for the director’s under-seen “Only the Brave” and has a role in his upcoming Netflix movie “Spiderhead.” Teller stars in the “Top Gun” sequel as Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw, son of Maverick’s late friend Nick “Goose” Bradshaw. The “Whiplash” star was at the top of Kosinski’s mind when he was mapping out the story for “Maverick.” “I was actually in...
MOVIES
Vibe

Omari Hardwick Reveals He Made $150,000 Per Episode On ‘Power’

Click here to read the full article. Since Power’s ending, the show has branched out with three spinoffs (Ghost, Raising Kanan, and Force) and is still a major money-maker for STARZ. Omari Hardwick, star of the initial game-changing series from 50 Cent and Courtney A. Kemp, disclosed for the first time that he was never made what he felt he was worth even during his six-season run as James St. Patrick. Hardwick recently sat with the men of The Pivot Podcast to discuss his time as Ghost, the growth of his former franchise, and why he says that making $150,000 per episode wasn’t enough.More...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Kate Bush’s ‘Running Up That Hill’ Streams Soar 8,000% Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

Click here to read the full article. It’s entirely possible that in the fifth decade of her career, Kate Bush is enjoying bigger global popularity than ever before — particularly in the United States — thanks to the use of her 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” as a pivotal plot device in the fourth season of “Stranger Things.” While the reclusive singer has long enjoyed superstar status in her native England, has collaborated with artists from Prince to Peter Gabriel and has written and recorded such well-known songs as “Wuthering Heights,” “This Woman’s Work” (made famous when covered in 1996...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Trouble, Atlanta Rapper Behind ‘Bring It Back’, Dies at 34

Click here to read the full article. Mariel Semonte Orr, an Atlanta rapper better known by his stage name Trouble, has died at 34. The “Bring It Back” rapper, who was also known as Skoob, was reportedly caught in a fatal shooting altercation on Saturday night. He had performed the same night, only hours before the incident. Variety has reached out to Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office for more details regarding Orr’s death. Orr’s death was confirmed by his label, Def Jam Recordings, in a post on Sunday morning. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the children, loved ones and fans of Trouble,” the label wrote....
ATLANTA, GA
Variety

‘Hustle’ Review: In His First Major Role Since ‘Uncut Gems,’ Adam Sandler Scores in a Rousing Basketball Drama

Click here to read the full article. Years before “Uncut Gems,” you could see Adam Sandler was a good actor. He’d taken a step out of the ha-ha zone as early as “Punch-Drunk Love” (2002) — and going back as far as “The Wedding Singer” (1998), which he made after only two of his knockabout big-hit farces (“Billy Madison” and “Happy Gilmore”), he was already displaying the desire to add a splash of real-world nuance to his comic antics. And let’s not be snobbish about it: It’s not as if Sandler, in his way, didn’t give a helluva performance in...
MOVIES
Variety

Amy Poehler Plays the Long Game at Brandon Tartikoff Awards

Click here to read the full article. On a long night of superlative-filled salutes to TV legends, Amy Poehler got the last laugh at the 18th annual Brandon Tartikoff Awards. Poehler was No. 7 out of the seven honorees who were feted Thursday night at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, with the annual TV achievement kudos handed out by the National Assn. of Television Program Executives. The Tartikoff Awards are typically held during the NATPE conference in January, but that annual tradition was tabled this year by the COVID upsurge. Poehler, the multi-hyphenate “Parks and Recreation” star who has become...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Variety

Variety

66K+
Followers
54K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy