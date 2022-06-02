ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

U.S. Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market 2022-2030 Spectacular Growth

articledirectoryzone.com
 3 days ago

The Global Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market Report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies of various aspects of the Contract Development And Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, a brilliant attempt is made to paint a true, transparent picture of the current and...

articledirectoryzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines – Like Pfizer and Moderna – Work Better Against Variants of Concern

A comparison of four COVID-19 vaccinations shows that messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines — Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna — perform better against the World Health Organization (WHO)’s variants of concern (VOCs) than viral vector vaccines — AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (J&J)/Janssen. Although they all effectively prevent severe disease by VOCs, the research, publishingtoday (May 17th, 2022) in the open access journal PLOS Medicine, suggests that people receiving a viral vector vaccine are more vulnerable to infection by new variants.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Phys.org

Researchers working to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory are using state-of-the-art methods to shed light on chemical separations needed to recover rare-earth elements and secure critical materials for clean energy technologies. Bastnäsite deposits in the United States are rich in rare-earth metals but must be mined and separated from unwanted minerals through...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
scitechdaily.com

New Artificial Enzyme Shows Potential for New Renewable Energy Source

New artificial enzyme breaks down tough, woody lignin. Research shows promise for developing a new renewable energy source. A new artificial enzyme has demonstrated it can chew through lignin, the tough polymer that helps woody plants maintain their structure. Lignin also stores tremendous potential for renewable energy and materials. Reporting...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Phys.org

Using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer new materials for computing and electronics

Researchers at Oak Ridge National Laboratory and Korea's Sungkyunkwan University are using advanced microscopy to nanoengineer promising materials for computing and electronics in a beyond-Moore era. Historically, computers have become faster and more powerful by Moore's Law, an observation that technology advances as transistor sizes shrink. Today's nanometer-scale transistors are...
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Research#Market Intelligence#Cagr#Agc Biologics#Ardena Holding Nv#Catalent#Eurofins Scientific#Health Care Services#Fujifilm
Benzinga

Hitachi High-Tech Launches Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System DI2800, Achieving High-Sensitivity 100% Inspection for Semiconductor Devices in the IoT and Automotive Fields

Helping to improve the reliability and safety of semiconductor devices in the IoT and automotive fields. TOKYO, June 3, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi High-Tech Corporation announced the launch of the Hitachi Dark Field Wafer Defect Inspection System DI2800, a critical component in any semiconductor manufacturer's metrology capabilities. The DI2800 is a high-speed metrology system designed to identify defects and particles on patterned wafers up to 8 inches (200 mm) in diameter. With its high throughput and performance, the DI2800 can help ensure device reliability and safety, particularly for highly sensitive applications such as Internet of Things (IoT) and automotive fields where 100% inspection is required.
ENGINEERING
rigzone.com

Voltage Enterprises Makes Clean Gas Breakthrough

Voltage Enterprises has made a major breakthrough in its search to innovate a ground-breaking clean gas energy source. Voltage Enterprises, a disruptive tech company based in Abu Dhabi, has made a major breakthrough in its search to innovate a ground-breaking clean gas energy source that will provide an alternative supply to natural gas. Named Kinetic 7, the breakthrough clean gas energy source also boasts zero CO2 emissions and is estimated will be cheaper than current domestic household and business energy supplies by as much as 80 percent.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Conversation U.S.

Future COVID-19 booster shots will likely need fresh formulations as new coronavirus variants of concern continue to emerge

Being up to date on COVID-19 vaccines means having had three or four doses of the same shot at this point. Current boosters are the same formulations as the first authorized shots, based on the original strain of the coronavirus that emerged in late 2019. They do still protect against severe COVID-19, hospitalizations and deaths. But as immunity wanes over time and new, more contagious SARS-CoV-2 variants emerge, the world needs a long-term boosting strategy. I’m an immunologist who studies immunity to viruses. I was a part of the teams that helped develop the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson SARS-CoV-2 vaccines,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Nature.com

Air quality prediction models based on meteorological factors and real-time data of industrial waste gas

With the rapid economic growth, air quality continues to decline. High-intensity pollution emissions and unfavorable weather conditions are the key factors for the formation and development of air heavy pollution processes. Given that research into air quality prediction generally ignore pollutant emission information, in this paper, the random forest supervised learning algorithm is used to construct an air quality prediction model for Zhangdian District with industrial waste gas daily emissions and meteorological factors as variables. The training data include the air quality index (AQI) values, meteorological factors and industrial waste gas daily emission of Zhangdian District from 1st January 2017 to 30th November 2019. The data from 1st to 31th December 2019 is used as the test set to assess the model. The performance of the model is analysed and compared with the backpropagation (BP) neural network, decision tree, and least squares support vector machine (LSSVM) function, which has better overall prediction performance with an RMSE of 22.91 and an MAE of 15.80. Based on meteorological forecasts and expected air quality, a daily emission limit for industrial waste gas can be obtained using model inversion. From 1st to 31th December 2019, if the industrial waste gas daily emission in this area were decreased from 6048.5 million cubic meters of waste gas to 5687.5 million cubic meters, and the daily air quality would be maintained at a good level. This paper deeply explores the dynamic relationship between waste gas daily emissions of industrial enterprises, meteorological factors, and air quality. The meteorological conditions are fully utilized to dynamically adjust the exhaust gas emissions of key polluting enterprises. It not only ensures that the regional air quality is in good condition, but also promotes the in-depth optimization of the procedures of regional industrial enterprises, and reduces the conflict between environmental protection and economic development.
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

Velodyne Lidar Wins GeoBuiz Summit Award for Innovation in Mapping Technology

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022-- Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced its Intelligent Infrastructure Solution won the GeoBuiz Summit Award. Velodyne’s smart city solution was recognized for excellence in innovation in the Mapping Technology category. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005111/en/
ELECTRONICS
scitechdaily.com

Ionic Liquid-Based Reservoir Computers: Efficient and Flexible Edge Computing

Researchers from Japan design a tunable physical reservoir device based on dielectric relaxation at an electrode-ionic liquid interface. In the near future, more and more artificial intelligence processing will need to take place on the edge — close to the user and where the data is collected rather than on a distant computer server. This will require high-speed data processing with low power consumption. Physical reservoir computing is an attractive platform for this purpose, and a new breakthrough from scientists in Japan just made this much more flexible and practical.
ENGINEERING
The Associated Press

Semtech’s Professional AV Interface Conversion Devices Leveraged by Broadata Communications for Quad/12G SDI Wall Plate

CAMARILLO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 2, 2022-- Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC ), a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced that Broadata Communications, a design and development house for the transmission of digital multimedia solutions over fiber, has chosen to integrate Semtech’s GS12170 SDI/HDMI bridge ASIC solution that is uniquely designed to convert between SDI and HDMI 2.0 interface standards, into its new Quad/12G SDI wall plate. When the GS12170 chip is paired with any of Semtech’s BlueRiver® devices, it can enable SDI over IP networks. Inclusion of Semtech’s SDI/HDMI bridge chip also further enables low-power, seamlessly connected, uncompressed 4K video, multi-channel audio, and large amounts of metadata to cross the barrier between HDMI and SDI without requiring an expensive FPGA. Semtech’s ASIC is essential to enable the Software Defined Video over Ethernet (SDVoE™) network-based applications.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Expediting hydrogen creation with a non-noble metal cocatalyst under visible light

Halide perovskites have been emerging as promising photocatalytic materials for H2-evolution from water due to their outstanding photoelectric properties. However, the lack of proper surface reactive sites greatly hinders the photocatalytic potential of these fascinating compounds. In this work, Mo2C nanoparticles have been anchored onto methylammonium lead iodide (MAPbI3) as a non-noble-metal cocatalyst to promote H2-evolution reactions.
CHEMISTRY
Freethink

3 emerging technologies that will give renewable energy storage a boost

In recent decades the cost of wind and solar power generation has dropped dramatically. This is one reason that the U.S. Department of Energy projects that renewable energy will be the fastest-growing U.S. energy source through 2050. However, it’s still relatively expensive to store energy. And since renewable energy generation...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Comparison and imputation-aided integration of five commercial platforms for targeted DNA methylome analysis

Targeted bisulfite sequencing (TBS) has become the method of choice for the cost-effective, targeted analysis of the human methylome at base-pair resolution. In this study, we benchmarked five commercially available TBS platforms-three hybridization capture-based (Agilent, Roche and Illumina) and two reduced-representation-based (Diagenode and NuGen)-across 11 samples. Two samples were also compared with whole-genome DNA methylation sequencing with the Illumina and Oxford Nanopore platforms. We assessed workflow complexity, on/off-target performance, coverage, accuracy and reproducibility. Although all platforms produced robust and reproducible data, major differences in the number and identity of the CpG sites covered make it difficult to compare datasets generated on different platforms. To overcome this limitation, we applied imputation and show that it improves interoperability from an average of 10.35% (0.8 million) to 97% (7.6 million) common CpG sites. Our study provides guidance on which TBS platform to use for different methylome features and offers an imputation-based harmonization solution that allows comparative, integrative analysis.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Woman receives 3D-printed ear implant grown from her own cells in major breakthrough

A surgery for reconstructing a patient’s ear with her own tissue using 3D printing technology was successfully completed by doctors in the US.The breakthrough surgery could lead to new ways to treat people with a rare birth defect, 3DBio Therapeutics, the company that developed the implant, said in a statement.The pioneering procedure – performed by a team led by paediatric ear reconstructive surgeon Arturo Bonilla – was part of an early-stage clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the “AuriNovo implant” for people with microtia.Surgeons said the trial would analyse the safety and aesthetic properties of the novel...
HEALTH
Phys.org

'Fruitcake' structure observed in organic polymers

Researchers have analyzed the properties of an organic polymer with potential applications in flexible electronics and uncovered variations in hardness at the nanoscale, the first time such a fine structure has been observed in this type of material. The field of organic electronics has benefited from the discovery of new...
CHEMISTRY
Defense One

DARPA's '3rd Wave' AI Aims to Compute Uncertainty Along with Accuracy

DARPA is launching a program to improve algorithmic processing in Pentagon artificial intelligence projects. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is formally soliciting contracts for its new AI Exploration program. The AIE will focus on what DARPA defines as its “third wave” of artificial intelligence research, which includes AI theory and application research that examines limitations with rule and statistical learning theories belying AI technologies.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

Experimental demonstration of highly reliable dynamic memristor for artificial neuron and neuromorphic computing

Neuromorphic computing, a computing paradigm inspired by the human brain, enables energy-efficient and fast artificial neural networks. To process information, neuromorphic computing directly mimics the operation of biological neurons in a human brain. To effectively imitate biological neurons with electrical devices, memristor-based artificial neurons attract attention because of their simple structure, energy efficiency, and excellent scalability. However, memristor's non-reliability issues have been one of the main obstacles for the development of memristor-based artificial neurons and neuromorphic computings. Here, we show a memristor 1R cross-bar array without transistor devices for individual memristor access with low variation, 100% yield, large dynamic range, and fast speed for artificial neuron and neuromorphic computing. Based on the developed memristor, we experimentally demonstrate a memristor-based neuron with leaky-integrate and fire property with excellent reliability. Furthermore, we develop a neuro-memristive computing system based on the short-term memory effect of the developed memristor for efficient processing of sequential data. Our neuro-memristive computing system successfully trains and generates bio-medical sequential data (antimicrobial peptides) while using a small number of training parameters. Our results open up the possibility of memristor-based artificial neurons and neuromorphic computing systems, which are essential for energy-efficient edge computing devices.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy