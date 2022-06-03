ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian River County, FL

Flood Watch issued for Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland Indian River by NWS

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-02 23:10:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-03 07:15:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those...

Heat Advisory issued for North Central by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 11:00:00 Expires: 2022-06-06 17:00:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: North Central HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heat index values to around 100 to 110 degrees Fahrenheit expected. * WHERE...North Central portions of Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM AST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
ENVIRONMENT
Flood Watch issued for Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lenawee; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. * WHEN...From late this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms increase coverage and intensity by late afternoon and continue through tonight. Heavy rainfall is possible in two phases, the first being a round of thunderstorms from late afternoon through mid evening then followed by another round of showers and thunderstorms after midnight through sunrise Tuesday. Storm total rainfall in the 1 to 2 inch range is possible with localized totals near 3 inches. This rainfall is possible in bursts over short time periods that could lead to flooding across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI

