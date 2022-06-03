Flood Watch issued for Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie, Inland Indian River by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-06 04:03:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Lenawee; Macomb; Monroe; Oakland; St. Clair; Washtenaw; Wayne FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following areas, Lenawee, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. * WHEN...From late this afternoon through Tuesday morning. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Showers and thunderstorms increase coverage and intensity by late afternoon and continue through tonight. Heavy rainfall is possible in two phases, the first being a round of thunderstorms from late afternoon through mid evening then followed by another round of showers and thunderstorms after midnight through sunrise Tuesday. Storm total rainfall in the 1 to 2 inch range is possible with localized totals near 3 inches. This rainfall is possible in bursts over short time periods that could lead to flooding across the area. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

