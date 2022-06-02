ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market 2022-2030 Promising Growth

 3 days ago

The Global Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market Report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies of various aspects of the Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis Biomarkers Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, a brilliant attempt is made to paint a true, transparent picture of the current and future situations of the global Non-Alcoholic...

Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
biospace.com

J&J and BMS Drugs Reduce COVID-19 Deaths in Moderate-to-Severe Population

Bristol Myers Squibb’s Orencia (abatacept) and Johnson & Johnson’s Remicade (infliximab) improved survival rates for people hospitalized with COVID-19, according to a new report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The results announced Thursday are part of the NIH’s Accelerating COVID-19 Therapeutic Interventions and Vaccines (ACTIV) trial,...
Medical News Today

FDA approves tirzepatide: A potent new drug for type 2 diabetes

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved a novel first-in-class drug to treat type 2 diabetes. The drug is called tirzepatide. A person has it as a once-weekly injection under the skin. It has a dual effect, lowering blood sugar and supporting weight loss better than currently available drugs...
MedicalXpress

New method for early diagnosis of liver diseases by proteomics

Two or three drinks every day could put your liver in danger. Using proteomics and machine learning, researchers now present a revolutionary tool to predict whether an individual has alcohol-related liver disease and if an individual patient is at risk of disease progression. In comparison to the current state-of-the-art clinical tests, this tool is non-invasive and just as accurate, if not superior. The study has been published in Nature Medicine and is a collaborative effort between the Max Planck Institute (MPI) of Biochemistry, Germany and the Novo Nordisk Foundation (NNF) Center for Protein Research (CPR) at the University of Copenhagen and the University of Southern Denmark.
Medical News Today

Is raw tuna bad for nonalcoholic fatty liver disease?

Fatty fish, such as tuna, contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids. These may reduce inflammation and fat accumulation in liver cells in people with non-alcohol-related fatty liver disease (NAFLD). Many people refer to this health condition by an older name: nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Weight loss, through a combination...
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
Benzinga

Pfizer's Combo Therapy For Fatty Liver Disease Gets FDA Fast Track Status

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Fast Track designation to Pfizer’s PFE Ervogastat/Clesacostat Combination therapy for the treatment of Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH). The Ervogastat/Clesacostat combination is being investigated in an ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating the impact of treatment on resolution of NASH or improvement in...
Medical News Today

What to know about ginseng and type 2 diabetes

Ginseng is a plant that may have some medicinal properties. Diabetes is a condition that impairs the body’s ability to process blood sugar. More research is necessary, but some evidence suggests ginseng may offer a relatively safe, inexpensive adjuvant treatment option for diabetes and its potential complications. People have...
biospace.com

Sanofi and Immunocore Pair High Potential Molecules for Metastatic Skin Cancers

On Friday, Immunocore and Sanofi announced a clinical trial collaboration and supply deal. Under the deal, Sanofi will study its SAR444245 in combination with Immunocore’s KIMMTRAK in HLA-A*02:01 positive patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic skin cancers in an ongoing Phase I/II trial. SAR444245 is Sanofi’s precisely PEGylated, engineered...
Nature.com

Angiographic characteristics of vasculopathy in patients with idiopathic inflammatory myopathies and systemic sclerosis

To describe the peripheral angiographic features of vasculopathy in idiopathic inflammatory myopathies (IIM) and systemic sclerosis (SSc) in comparison to polyarteritis nodosa (PAN). Angiograms of 47 extremities (24 upper and 23 lower) of 11 patients with IIM (n"‰="‰5) and SSc (n"‰="‰6), and 12 patients with PAN who presented with critical limb ischemia were retrospectively analyzed with regards to the presence of stenosis, occlusion, aneurysms and delayed distal flow, and degree of neovascularization.Â Diffuse narrowing was more frequent (66.1 vs. 38.0%, p"‰="‰0.001), whereas multifocal stenosis (6.5% vs. 26.8%, p"‰="‰0.002), abrupt occlusion (11.3% vs. 29.6%, p"‰="‰0.010) and aneurysm formation (1.6% vs. 11.3%, p"‰="‰0.037) were less frequent in IIM/SSc than PAN. In distal arteries, tapered occlusion (95.5% vs. 76.0%, p"‰="‰ns) and delayed flow (77.3% vs. 48.0%, p"‰="‰0.039) were more common in IIM/SSc than PAN. After 1Â year, auto- or surgical amputation tended to be more frequent in IIM/SSc than PAN (36.4% vs. 16.7%, p"‰="‰ns). In conclusion, diffuse narrowing, tapered occlusion and delayed distal flow on conventional angiograms tend to be more frequent in IIM/SSc than PAN. Further studies are needed to verify these findings in a larger prospective cohort.
Cancer Health

Food Allergy Associated with Lower Risk of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

A National Institutes of Health (NIH)-funded study has found that people with food allergies are less likely to become infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, than people without them. In addition, while previous research identified obesity as a risk factor for severe COVID-19, the new study has identified obesity and high body mass index (BMI) as associated with increased risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection. In contrast, the study determined that asthma does not increase risk for SARS-CoV-2 infection.
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech (June 5-11): Adcom Test For Novavax, ASCO Presentations, Enzo Biochem Earnings And More

Biotech stocks reversed course along with the broader market and closed the week ending June 3 lower. The sector's lean run thus got extended. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. GNCA, which announced on May 24 plans to wind down of operations, continued to see weakness, ending the week down over 66%. The company is awaiting delisting of its stock from Nasdaq.
MedicalXpress

Diagnosing liver diseases: New review presents non-invasive methods for better accuracy

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is among the most prevalent chronic liver disorders worldwide and can sometimes lead to severe conditions like cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. As such, early assessment of the severity of NAFLD is essential for timely intervention. Non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and liver fibrosis are two important factors that determine NAFLD progression and probability of cirrhosis development, respectively. So far, liver biopsy has been the most widely recognized method for diagnosing and evaluating NASH and fibrosis. However, it is an invasive procedure that is susceptible to observer bias and suboptimal standardization.
verywellhealth.com

New and Experimental Therapies for Rheumatoid Arthritis

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune inflammatory disease. In RA, the immune system mistakenly attacks healthy cells in your body, which causes joint swelling, pain, and stiffness. RA can also affect other areas, including your lungs, heart, and eyes. About 1.5 million people in the United States have RA. While...
cancerhealth.com

A Promising New Treatment for Some People with Acute Myeloid Leukemia

Some people with an aggressive blood cancer called acute myeloid leukemia (AML) who are unable to receive intensive chemotherapy as initial treatment for this cancer may soon have a new option. For around 6% to 10% of people with AML, the disease is driven by changes in a gene called...
contagionlive.com

HIV Infection Increases Odds of Severe COVID-19

The study authors determined that COVID-19 patients with HIV were 38% more likely to die than those without HIV. People living with HIV are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 at hospital admission and in-hospital mortality compared to those without HIV, according to a paper published in The Lancet. Investigators...
Nature.com

Parental inflammatory bowel disease and autism in children

Evidence linking parental inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) with autism in children is inconclusive. We conducted four complementary studies to investigate associations between parental IBD and autism in children, and elucidated their underlying etiology. Conducting a nationwide population-based cohort study using Swedish registers, we found evidence of associations between parental diagnoses of IBD and autism in children. Polygenic risk score analyses of the Avon Longitudinal Study of Parents and Children suggested associations between maternal genetic liability to IBD and autistic traits in children. Two-sample Mendelian randomization analyses provided evidence of a potential causal effect of genetic liability to IBD, especially ulcerative colitis, on autism. Linkage disequilibrium score regression did not indicate a genetic correlation between IBD and autism. Triangulating evidence from these four complementary approaches, we found evidence of a potential causal link between parental, particularly maternal, IBD and autism in children. Perinatal immune dysregulation, micronutrient malabsorption and anemia may be implicated.
Nature.com

Premorbid cancer and motor reserve in patients with Parkinson's disease

Decreased cancer risk has been reported in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD), and cancer prior to PD can have a protective effect on PD risk. We investigated cancer history prior to PD diagnosis to determine if such history can enhance motor reserve in PD by assessing the association between motor deficits and striatal subregional dopamine depletion. A total of 428 newly diagnosed, drug-naÃ¯ve PD patients was included in the study. PD patients were categorized into three groups of no prior neoplasia, premorbid precancerous condition, and premorbid malignant cancer before PD diagnosis. Parkinsonian motor status was assessed using the Unified Parkinson's Disease Rating Scale (UPDRS) motor score and modified Hoehn and Yahr stage score. All patients underwent positron emission tomography (PET) with 18F-N-(3-fluoropropyl)-2beta-carbon ethoxy-3beta-(4-iodophenyl) nortropane (18F-FP-CIT), and the regional standardized uptake value ratios (SUVRs) were analyzed with a volume-of-interest template among the groups. The UPDRS motor score negatively correlated with SUVRs in the posterior putamen for all patient groups. Groups with neoplasia, especially those with premorbid cancer, showed lower motor scores despite similar levels of dopamine depletion in the posterior putamen relative to those without neoplasia. These results suggest that premorbid cancer acts as a surrogate for motor reserve in patients with PD and provide imaging evidence that history of cancer has a protective effect on PD.
