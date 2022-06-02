ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. ENT Chairs Market 2022-2030 Big Move

The Global ENT Chairs Market Report is a compilation of comprehensive research studies of various aspects of the ENT Chairs Market. With accurate data and highly authentic information, a brilliant attempt is made to paint a true, transparent picture of the current and future situations of the global ENT Chairs market....

americanmilitarynews.com

China asks for urgent meeting with US in Singapore with SECDEF Austin: Reports

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. The Chinese government has requested a meeting in Singapore next week with U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin according to multiple media reports. On Friday, Foreign Policy reporter Jake Detsch tweeted, “NEW: China’s military...
FOREIGN POLICY
Footwear News

Walmart Is Opening 4 New High-Tech Fulfillment Centers With Robots and Machine Learning

Click here to read the full article. Walmart is introducing some new fulfillment centers with a high-tech twist. The big-box retailer announced on Friday that it will build four new “next generation” fulfillments centers over the next three years, each of which will feature high-tech adjustments including robotics and machine learning. The first of these centers is set to open this summer in Joliet, Illinois. The goal is for these centers “to set an entirely new precedent for us on the speed of fulfillment while continuing to create a positive work environment for our associates,” wrote Walmart’s U.S. SVP of innovation and...
JOLIET, IL
@growwithco

Calculate Small Business Profit

Profit is a simple, yet powerful calculation that tells you whether your business is viable in the long run. Tesla, one of the best-known brands and arguably the most infamous electric car company in the world, took 18 years to become profitable. Amazon, too, consistently lost money for the first few years after it went public.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Schneider Electric ranks 2nd in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2022

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022-- Schneider Electric, the global leader in energy management and automation, was ranked second in the Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220603005078/en/. Schneider Electric ranks 2nd in The Gartner Supply Chain Top 25 for...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

ServiceNow to Acquire Hitch Works to Help Customers Address Talent Gaps

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 3, 2022-- ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire Hitch Works, a skills mapping and intelligence company. Hitch will add a new layer of AI-powered skills insights to the industry-leading Now Platform to help customers address talent gaps by tying employee learning and development to workforce planning. Companies will be able to more effectively match people to projects – all from a single platform.
BUSINESS
itechpost.com

How to Take Advantage of Tech as a New Business

Finding success as a new business is all about taking advantage of modern tech. While those with traditional sensibilities could still potentially run a successful business, it will likely never be as successful as companies that take advantage of what modern tech has to offer. That being said, it's not...
TECHNOLOGY
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: Amazon Consumer Worldwide CEO Resigns, White House Names Port Envoy, Malouf Taps Two

Click here to read the full article. Deisel appointed Eraldo Poletto as global CEO and Sportsman’s Warehouse appointed Sherry Jane Love as SVP of merchandising. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalAmazon VP Calls Antitrust Bill's Threatened Fines 'Outlandish and Extraordinary'Diesel Promotes Eraldo Poletto to Global CEOMalls Prove Another Hub in Amazon's Expanding Logistics NetworkBest of Sourcing JournalThese 5 Rising Power Players Are Elevating the Logistics LandscapeDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American Economy
BUSINESS
TechRadar

The explosion of digital identities and growth of cybersecurity debt

Businesses in the UK have faced – to put it mildly - unprecedented challenges over the past two years, both in severity and variety. Not only have the pandemic and Brexit combined to force them to rapidly pivot in how and where they operate, but the threat landscape has become even more testing.
TECHNOLOGY
GreenMatters

If You’re a Health Care Professional, These Medical Scrubs Are High Quality and Sustainably Made

Finding a comfortable pair of scrubs that can withstand the test of time is far from the easiest task. Fortunately, an increasing number of small brands offer sustainable scrubs that were designed with hard-working health professionals in mind. It's time to forget about "scrub rub" and sweat stains for good. So with that in mind, here's our roundup of the best quality scrubs for nurses and doctors.
HEALTH

